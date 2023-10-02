Kansas State football takes advantage of bye week to get healthy for Oklahoma State game

MANHATTAN — One of Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman's goals heading into an open week was to get the Wildcats healthy.

Judging by a depth chart released on Monday, the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) should be as close to full strength as possible Friday when they head to Stillwater for a 6:30 p.m. conference showdown with Oklahoma State at sold-out Boone Pickens Stadium.

Super-senior right offensive tackle Christian Duffie, who made his first appearance of the season in a backup role during the Wildcats' 44-31 victory over Central Florida, is listed as a starter again. Duffie entered the season having started 35 straight games, but a summer injury forced him to miss all of training camp and the first three games of this season.

Klieman said last week that he also hoped to have running back Treshaun Ward and wide receiver RJ Garcia back for the Oklahoma State game and both were on the new depth chart. Ward missed the UCF game after suffering an injury the week before at Missouri, while Garcia, was hurt during the week in practice tried to go against the Knights but left the game early.

Garcia should be the starter at one of the three receiver spots, while Ward is listed as a co-starter with DJ Giddens at running back. Ward and Giddens evenly split carries through the first three games before Giddens ran the ball 30 times for 206 yards and four touchdowns, plus caught eight passes for 86 yards against UCF.

Linebacker Jake Clifton, who returned from injury in the UCF game, is now listed as Austin Moore's backup on the weak side, though Klieman said he could see action at the Mike and Sam backer positions as well. Clifton's return was especially welcome since the Wildcats lost starting middle linebacker Daniel Green for the season in the Missouri game.

Wildcats set for evening kickoff at Texas Tech

Kansas State's kickoff time for its Oct. 14 game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, has been set for 6 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Big 12 announced Monday.

Fox Sports 1 will televise the game.

K-State will look for its eighth straight victory over the Red Raiders and fourth in a row in Lubbock.

