Kansas State football suffers a second season-ending loss at linebacker

MANHATTAN — A week off gave Kansas State football some needed time to get healthy.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats they also took another hit at a position where they could ill afford it.

True freshman Asa Newsom became the second Wildcat linebacker lost for the season, coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday during his weekly news conference. He did not specify the nature of the injury.

"He got hurt in the open week, so we'll probably redshirt him," Klieman said of Newsom, who had been the No. 2 weak-side linebacker behind Austin Moore.

Earlier, K-State lost senior middle linebacker and team captain Daniel Green, who suffered a pectoral injury in the Wildcats' 30-27 loss on Sept. 16 at Missouri.

With Newsom out, sophomore Jake Clifton will serve as Moore's backup when the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for a 6:30 p.m. Friday game against Oklahoma State (2-2, 0-1) at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Related: Kansas State football strives to balance healing, improvement during bye week

Related: Three questions and possible answers heading into Kansas State football's bye week

Clifton, the Wildcats' most versatile linebacker, returned from an injury himself two weeks ago in the Wildcats' 44-31 victory over Central Florida. Austin Romaine, another true freshman, took Green's place at Mike linebacker in that game and made three tackles, including one for loss.

Junior Beau Palmer, who has appeared in all four games with five total tackles, is listed as Romaine's backup, though Clifton could see action in the middle as well.

"Jake can play all three, so he'll fill in a lot, potentially at all spots," Klieman said of Clifton, the Wildcats' most versatile linebacker. "I'm excited about Beau Palmer, because Beau continues to get better and continues to get healthier from his injury last season.

"The one area that you hope you don't have to use Jake is as the Mike backer because of where Beau's at, but he definitely could play all three. I'd see him more at Sam and Will."

Sophomore Desmond Purnell has been solid as the starting strong-side linebacker, ranking third on the team with 16 tackles.

Moore, who leads the Wildcats in tackles with 22 and tackles for loss with seven, said that at least Romaine and Clifton benefitted from the extra practice time during the bye week.

"It's really big, especially with Romaine," Moore said. "He's still developing as a player, and we've got to work on that technique and all that, and he had a big week.

"Jake, just another week for him to keep getting healthy, and he's been looking really good."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football loses linebacker Asa Newsom for the season