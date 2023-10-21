Kansas State football score updates vs. TCU in Big 12 matchup

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football is back at Bill Snyder Family Stadium to face TCU in the first of two straight home games after playing the last two weeks on the road.

The Wildcats, 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12, is coming off a much-needed 38-21 victory last week at Texas Tech. They will try to score back-to-back wins for the first time since opening the season 2-0 against Southeast Missouri State and Troy.

TCU (4-3, 2-2) beat Brigham Young at home last week, 44-11.

The big question for K-State fans is whether true freshman Avery Johnson will get the start at quarterback over senior Will Howard. Johnson had a big game at Texas Tech, rushing for 90 yards and tying a school single-game record with nine touchdowns.

TCU will go with redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Hoover, who passed for 439 yards and four touchdowns last week against BYU in place of injured starter Chandler Morris.

Follow along here for scores and updates.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds tonight vs. TCU

KICKOFF: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 6.5

TCU cuts K-State lead to 14-3 with field goal

TCU got on the board with a 32-yard Griffin Kell field goal at the 4:12 mark of the first quarter.

The Horned Frogs went 61 yards in eight plays, but the drive stalled at the K-State 14 with three straight incomplete passes. The big play was a 35-yard run by Emani Bailey.

Avery Johnson leads scoring drive for 14-0 K-State lead

Avery Johnson matched starter Will Howard with his first quarterback series, leading K-State 73 yards in seven plays. Treshaun Ward took a forward pitch, sidestepped a tackler and scored from 3 yards out to put the Wildcats up 14-0 with 6:18 left in the first.

It went down as the first career touchdown pass for Johnson, who also completed a 26-yarder to Jayce Brown to set up the score, and ran twice for 32 yards on the drive.

Avery Johnson gets second series for K-State

Avery Johnson didn't have to wait long to get his shot at quarterback. He starts the second series for the Wildcats and quickly has two big gains.

This could be interesting.

K-State, Will Howard off to fast start

Kansas State opens the game with an eight-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 2-yard DJ Giddens touchdown run. Chris Tennant's PAT makes it 7-0 with 11:45 left in the first quarter.

Quarterback Will Howard carried the ball twice on the drive for a total of 41 yards.

Will Howard gets the start at QB for K-State

Will Howard, who started the first six games at quarterback for K-State, is again behind center to open the game, but he hands off to fellow quarterback Avery Johnson on a jet sweep.

Whether Howard or true freshman Johnson would get the start after Johnson's star turn last week at Texas Tech was the most closely guarded secret around the Vanier Football Complex all week.

Still, look for Johnson to play as well.

Kansas State to get the ball first

TCU wins the coin toss and defers.

Kansas State will have the ball first. Here we go.

Former OL Ryan Lilja brings on the Cats

Former Kansas State offensive lineman Ryan Lilja opened the locker room door before the game to Bring on the Cats.

Lilja played 10 years in the NFL after leaving K-State.

Kansas State revved up for 25th annual Harley Day

A parade of 100 motorcycles are scheduled to circle the playing field ahead of tonight's game for Harley Day. It is the 25th anniversary of the first Harley Day, which drew 36 bikes in 1998.

The number of motorcycles eventually grew to a high of 125, but is now capped at 100.

Kansas State's Will Lee, Austin Romaine suited up

Kansas State should be in good shape personnel-wise on defense against TCU with two players whose status was uncertain at the start of the week both suited up.

Middle linebacker Austin Romaine suffered an injury last week at Texas Tech, went through pregame warmups, as did cornerback Will Lee. Will Lee was injured at the end of the first half two weeks ago at Oklahoma State and did not make the trip to Lubbock for the Texas Tech game.

A lovely night in Manhattan

Kansas State has had good luck with the weather at home so far this season and tonight is no exception. The temperature 30 minutes before kickoff is 77 degrees under sunny skies.

The forecast for kickoff is 76 degrees with a wind from the northeast at 8 mph.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State score updates vs. TCU from Big 12 football matchup