Kansas State football score updates vs. Kansas in Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE — Is this the year Kansas ends its 14-game losing streak to Kansas State football and claims the Governor's Cup for the first time since 2008?

The Wildcats and Jayhawks come into Saturday's game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium with identical 7-3 records, though K-State is in a four-way tie for second in the Big 12 at 5-2 and KU is a game behind at 4-3.

The biggest question entering the game is whether Jason Bean will start at quarterback for KU after suffering an injury last week in a 16-13 loss to Texas Tech. K-State is coming off a 59-25 blowout victory at home against Baylor.

In addition to the 14-game winning streak in the Sunflower Showdown, K-State has beaten the Jayhawks six straight times in Lawrence.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Kansas

KICKOFF: 6 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports 1

BETTING ODDS: Kansas state by 9

Kansas State football score updates vs. Kansas

Check back here for live scores and updates and follow Arne Green's X (formerly Twitter) account below.

Tweets by arnegreen

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on X at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football vs. Kansas live score updates from Lawrence