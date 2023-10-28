Kansas State football score updates for Big 12 game vs. Houston

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football goes after its third straight victory on Saturday morning against Houston at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The Wildcats are 5-2 overall and tied for second place in the Big 12 at 3-1. They are coming off back-to-back victories, winning 38-21 at Texas Tech and then last week handling TCU at home, 41-3.

Houston is 3-4 with a 1-3 league record. The Cougars picked up their first conference victory two weeks ago, 41-39, with a last-second touchdown against West Virginia and then lost 31-24 to Texas after rallying from a 21-0 deficit.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. Houston

KICKOFF: 11 a.m.

TV: ESPN2

BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 17.5

HALFTIME: Kansas State 28, Houston

K-State completely dominates in the first half on the way to a 28-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/nx005XqqFF — Arne Green (@arnegreen) October 28, 2023

K-State offense rolling as Wildcats go up 28-0

K-State running back DJ Giddens gets in on the action with a 9-yard touchdown run to put K-State up 28-0 with 1:33 left in the half.

The scoring drive covered 44 yards in five plays following a Houston penatly on the preceding punt.

The Wildcats now have 277 yards total offense and Will Howard is 13 of 14 passing for 155 yards.

Wildcats go up 21-0 with 72-yard drive

With Will Howard back at quarterback, K-State goes 72 yards in nine plays with a 4-minute, 6-second drive.

Treshaun Ward gets the touchdown on a 1-yard run. The drive included a 40-yard completion from Howard to Phillip Brooks. Howard now is 12 of 13 passing for 140 yards. He completed his first 12 passes.

K-State escapes lost fumble unscathed

After Avery Johnson lost a fumble at the K-State 26-yard line, the Wildcat defense holds steady, pushing Houston back 2 yards, where the Cougars missed a 45-yard field goal attempt.

Will Howard is back at quarterback.

Avery Johnson gets his turn at quarterback

After starter Will Howard led K-State to touchdowns on its first two possessions, Avery Johnson takes over at quarterback for the Wildcats.

On the second play, Johnson fumbles and Houston recoversat the K-State 26.

Another long K-State scoring drive

Kansas State goes 2-for-2 with two drives, two touchdowns as Will Howard delivers a perfect 21-yard strike to wide-open Phillip Brooks on a post route.

The Wildcats' drive covered 89 yards in 15 plays and took another 7:48 off the clock. The two scoring drives so far have eaten up 13 minutes, 11 seconds.

END 1Q: Kansas State 7, Houston 0

Kansas State leads 7-0 after one quarter. The Wildcats controlled the ball most of the quarter with 11:19 time of possession and 132 yards to 36 for Houston.

One quarter down and K-State leads Houston, 7-0. pic.twitter.com/b5AYZRY1zT — Arne Green (@arnegreen) October 28, 2023

Will Howard remains at quarterback

There will be no alternating possessions for K-State's quarterbacks today. At least not every other series.

After Kansas State's defense forces a Houston punt, Will Howard is back behind center for a second drive after leading the Wildcats to a touchdown to open the game.

Kansas State on the board first

Kansas State opens the game with a 12-play, 75-yard drive with Will Howard at quarterback.

Howard hits tight end Garrett Oakley with the 12-yard touchdown completion. The drive took 5 minutes, 23 seconds off the clock.

Kansas State gets the ball first

Houston won the coin toss and deferred. Kansas State will start with the ball.

Two generations of Coffmans on hand

Former Wildcat tight end Paul Coffman and ex-quarterback Carson Coffman teamed up to open the locker room as K-State took the field.

Kansas State football without Keagan Johnson

Of the four players whose status was in question for today's game, only wide receiver Keagan Johnson is not suited up. Tight end Ben Sinnott, middle linebacker Austin Romaine and wideout RJ Garcia all went through warmups.

Houston will be without two starters. Defensive end Nelson Ceaser, the team's sack leader with 5.5, and wide receiver Joseph Manjack, the second-leading receiver did not make the trip.

Sunny and cold at The Bill

Weather conditions at kickoff are 36 degrees under sunny skies with a 14 mph northeast wind. There is a chance of rain later,

