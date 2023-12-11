Kansas State football safety Kobe Savage the latest Wildcats to enter transfer portal

MANHATTAN — The NCAA transfer portal has claimed another key Kansas State football player ahead of bowl season.

Senior Kobe Savage, a two-year starter at safety, is the latest in a growing list of Wildcats to enter the portal less than a month before they travel to Orlando, Florida, to face North Carolina State on Dec. 28 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Savage, a 5-foot-11, 207-pounder from Paris, Texas, stepped into K-State's starting lineup at strong safety after transferring in the spring of 2022 from Tyler Junior College. In two seasons with the Wildcats, he recorded 115 tackles, 6.5 for loss, with six interceptions.

Savage missed the last three games of last season with a knee injury, but still had 58 tackles and three interceptions. This season he switched to the Jack safety spot, starting all 12 regular-season games in helping the Wildcats to an 8-4 record with 57 tackles and three more picks.

Savage was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by the league's coaches.

Savage is the 16th K-State player to enter the portal since the close of the regular season and the second team captain. Starting quarterback Will Howard announced he was leaving shortly after the Wildcats' Nov. 25 loss to Iowa State.

Savage is the most significant loss from a defense that ranked second in the Big 12 in points allowed with 21.2 per game and third in total yards allowed with a 370.2 average. Cornerback Will Lee is the only other defensive starter to depart so far, and he announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Sunday.

Howard was the lone offensive starter to enter the portal, though running back Treshaun Ward was second on the team in rushing with 643 yards. The Wildcats also lost leading receiver Phillip Brooks, a sixth-year senior, who opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Howard was one of three quarterbacks to leave, along with sophomore third-stringer Jake Rubley, who committed to Illinois State on Monday, and redshirt freshman Adryan Lara. True freshman Avery Johnson will start at quarterback in the bowl game.

