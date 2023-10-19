Kansas State football running back Treshaun Ward after victory at Texas Tech
Kansas State football running back Treshaun Ward credited his offensive line after rushing for 118 yards against Texas Tech.
Kansas State football running back Treshaun Ward credited his offensive line after rushing for 118 yards against Texas Tech.
Two Chiefs are in position for a big game. Who else are our analysts predicting will deliver in Week 7?
Which players could let fantasy managers down in Week 7? Kate Magdziuk reveals her list.
Formula 1 begins a five-week four-race tour of North and South America this weekend with the United States Grand Prix, just outside of Austin, Texas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Big Ten Conference received notification from the NCAA that the organization is conducting an investigation into the Wolverines.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
Sleepers took off in Week 6. Will it happen again in Week 7 with so many teams on bye? Here's Scott Pianowski's list of underrated lineup options.
Andy Behrens examines how much regret or relief you should have about the drops you made with six teams on bye.
In Week 8, we'll finally get some movement at the top of the Big Ten standings.
The Jaguars aren't sure what they'll get out of their QB on Thursday night.
Roger Goodell turned heads when he floated the idea of staging a Super Bowl in London. There are a billion reasons why that would be a bad idea.
After his rocky outing in Game 3 gave the Astros their first lead of the series and the Rangers their first loss of the playoffs, Scherzer is more question than answer.
Hardman and the Chiefs are getting back together.
Max Scherzer's first start since Sept. 12 did not go well, and the Rangers' winning streak is over.
The Astros put an end to the Rangers' perfect postseason with an 8-5 victory in Game 3 of the ALCS.
The Buckeyes haven't exactly hit the ground running in their six games this season.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 7. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Jaguars and Saints.
Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri highlights several players that fantasy managers should look to trade away or acquire.
Jorge Martin delivers a fantasy-specific overview of NFL teams with question marks in their backfields.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.