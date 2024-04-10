Kansas State football running back Joe Jackson carries the ball during Tuesday's practice
Kansas State football redshirt freshman running back Joe Jackson takes a handoff from quarterback Jacob Knuth during Tuesday's spring practice.
Kansas State football redshirt freshman running back Joe Jackson takes a handoff from quarterback Jacob Knuth during Tuesday's spring practice.
The Jaguars are keeping one of their best young players.
Calipari resigned at Kentucky on Tuesday.
Woods is aiming to make his 24th consecutive cut at Augusta National and is +115 to shoot a 72 or better on Thursday.
Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is expected to join the Orioles on Wednesday.
With a few new tricks in his arsenal, Rodón delivered with 6 scoreless innings against the Marlins.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was quickly ruled out of the game Tuesday due to a left calf strain.
After a 2-2 draw in regulation, the USWNT beat Canada on penalties for the SheBelieves Cup title.
Yoán Moncada had been playing through a groin issue before he went down Tuesday.
Julio Urías was arrested last fall after an alleged incident outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, though prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges.
What does New York need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Map & Flag is Augusta National's first off-site fan experience, but it comes with a steep price.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Koepka has left no doubt about his mindset: His goal is to catch and pass the game's best ever.
Kim Caldwell is embracing the high expectation as the new women's basketball coach at Tennessee. Her contract would make her the highest-paid coach in the sport if she were to win a national championship.
He's been so close to a green jacket before, but now — with the support of Tiger Woods — Rory McIlroy is looking to claim The Masters at last.
Avila averaged over 17 points per game as a sophomore.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
Calipari posted a video Tuesday announcing his decision, but didn't indicate his next move. On Sunday, multiple outlets reported Calipari was in "serious talks" to become Arkansas' next head coach.
With the NCAA tournament behind us, here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first- and second-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.