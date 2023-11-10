Kansas State football remains motivated to close out the season with a flurry

MANHATTAN — A return trip to Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 championship game is out of Kansas State football's hands, but that doesn't mean the Wildcats have thrown in the towel.

Even if last week's 33-30 overtime loss at Texas turned the title game into the longest of longshots, the Wildcats are determined to make the most of the time they have left, and that starts at 2 p.m. Saturday against Baylor at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

"There's no quit in this team," senior quarterback Will Howard said of the Wildcats, who are still 6-3 overall and part of a three-way tie for third place in the league at 4-2. "You never know what's going to happen.

"And regardless of what the outcome could be or should be or what it might be, we're not worried about that. We're worried about creating our own legacy and controlling what we can for the next three weeks and enjoying it, because we only have so much time left together as a team."

The fact that they are 21-point favorites against Baylor (3-6, 2-4) is irrelevant, Howard added.

"We've just got to control what we can control and take care of business (against) Baylor because it's a really good road team that they are, and they've got some really good talent. We can't let Texas beat us twice," the Wildcats quarterback said.

The Baylor game is one of two remaining home games for the Wildcats, who head to Kansas next week and then entertain Iowa State in the regular-season finale. That is motivation enough to finish with a flurry.

Coach Chris Klieman pointed to last year's conference race, when a Texas loss late in the season opened the door for the Wildcats. The odds are longer this year, because K-State has lost to both co-leaders Oklahoma State and Texas, which would favor either the Cowboys or Longhorns in any tiebreaker.

"Who knows? This game is crazy," Klieman said. "The only thing you can control is what you can control, and I'm still excited. I think we have a really good football team still, and we have a lot of great things to play for."

One motivating factors, especially for the seniors, is continuing the Wildcats' dominance at home, where they are 5-0 and have outscored their opponents 213-47.

"We have two more shots in The Bill," Howard said. "So, it's almost to surreal to think that the season has gone by this fast.

"It's sad in a way, but it's also rewarding because you know how much this team has worked and put into everything. We're going to have fun and we're going to take advantage of every opportunity we can together because, speaking for myself, this teams means the world to me, and I couldn't be more grateful for this place for turning me into the person that I am."

Hayden Gillum, the Wildcats' sixth-year senior center, echoed his quarterback's sentiments.

"What's amazing is we are fortunate to have two home games to get an opportunity to compete after a tough loss last week," Gillum said. "We're excited to be back here.

"I want to make the most of it. We're still in a great position. We've got a great team and there's still a lot left ahead of us."

Klieman, for one, is taking a glass-half-full approach to the remainder of the season.

"Our program is in pretty good shape right now," he said. "We're going to be OK and we're going to keep battling because we have the right guys in the locker room that believe in what we're doing.

"It's fun to be around these guys because they're competitors."

