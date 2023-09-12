Kansas State football receiving corps exceeding expectations with talent and depth

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football was less than two weeks into preseason training camp when someone asked Collin Klein if any position group on the offense had caught his eye to that point.

He didn't hesitate.

"I think I've been really proud of the receiver, with how Keagan Johns and RJ Garcia and Phillip Brooks have led that group, and then how they've been able to grow together as a unit and a little bit of a new unit," said Klein, the Wildcats' second-year offensive coordinator, who had many of the same questions as anybody outside the program about a receiving corps that returned just one of three starters. "I think they've done a really nice job."

Call it a bit of foreshadowing, because two weeks into the 2023 season, the wideouts not only delivered in K-State's decisive victories over Southeast Missouri State and Troy, but they did so across the board with numbers that would make even their greatest skeptics take notice.

"I think we have so much depth at that position, and it showed," senior quarterback Will Howard said after throwing for 250 yards and three touchdowns Saturday in a 42-13 blowout of Troy. "I think those guys did a lot of really good things in camp, and they stepped up big time when we needed them in these last two games, and that's really reassuring for me."

Kansas State wide receiver Keagan Johnson (10) dives for the goal line but is brought down just short by Troy's Irshaad Davis, left, during Saturday's game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

In the first game, a 45-0 shutout of SEMO, it was Garcia, a sophomore making his first career start, who stole the show with five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Ben Sinnott added five more receptions for another 100 yards.

Then this past week, Howard shifted his focus to super-senior Brooks, the veteran of the group with 32 career starts. Brooks not only tied a career high with seven grabs for 94 yards and a touchdown, but also scored on a 2-yard run.

And that's not counting redshirt senior Jadon Jackson, a redshirt senior who stepped into the lineup while Johnson, a touted Iowa transfer and projected starter, was hampered by injury. In the SEMO game, Jackson was on the receiving end of a 33-yard Howard scoring strike, and against Troy he topped that with four catches for 77 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown and an acrobatic 40-yarder.

"We've got a lot of guys that are stepping up to the plate," Brooks said. "We don't really have a solidified lineup, so we've got a lot of guys that can impact the game.

"I think that's what makes our team kind of special and our receiving corps kind of special, because anybody can get in there and make a play."

Even Johnson, who was the talk of both spring practice and training camp, got in on the action in the second half of the Troy game. He had three receptions for 25 yards, including a 17-yarder to the 1-yard line that set up a Howard touchdown run.

"I think everybody can see he's a special receiver and a really good player, and it was great to see him being explosive," Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said of Johnson. "He made some big-time plays and we're happy to have him back."

And even Brooks, who caught 88 passes for 1,130 yards over the previous two seasons, has exceeded Klieman's expectations so far.

"Not having Malik (Knowles) and not having Kade (Warner), we were wondering what was going to happen, and we thought Phil would be steady," Klieman said. "Well, Phil has been better than steady (and) RJ has been better than steady. Jadon Jackson's been but now we've got Keagan coming in.

"We've got a lot of depth at wide receiver that excites us because it probably lets us open things up a little bit more."

Howard, for one, couldn't be happier.

"I know (against Troy), they were keying on Ben," Howard said Sinnott, one of his favorite targets the second half of last season. "They were screaming, 'Watch (No.) 34.'

"But that means some other guys have got to step up, and Jadon had a couple of really good plays, RJ did some good things, and so did Phil. So I'm excited for that group."

Jackson, a Mississippi State transfer who redshirted while playing in just three games last year, made the most of his opportunity when Johnson went down. And now with Johnson back, he figures to remain in the rotation.

"I would say we were always looked at preseason as the younger guys, like we don't have any depth and we don't have any true receivers per se," Johnson said with a smile before pausing. "Just know. Just know. We've got guys that can make plays and we're going to be there."

