Kansas State football quarterbacks Will Howard and Avery Johnson in dead heat for QB1 job

MANHATTAN — For the first time this season, it appears Kansas State football's starting quarterback job is up for grabs.

The latest Wildcat depth chart released Monday afternoon lists senior Will Howard or true freshman Avery Johnson as QB1 heading into Saturday's 6 p.m. game against TCU at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

K-State is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12, while TCU brings a 4-3 record into the game with a 2-2 league mark.

Howard has started all six games at quarterback so far, but Johnson had a breakout game last week in K-State's 38-21 victory at Texas Tech, tying a school single-game record with five rushing touchdowns. The two quarterbacks split time in the first half, but Johnson took over for most of the second and finished with 90 rushing yards while completing 8 of 9 passes for 77.

When asked if Johnson's performance would affect the quarterback situation going forward, head coach Chris Klieman left that possibility open, while expressing confidence in both quarterbacks.

Related: Kansas State freshman quarterback Avery Johnson puts the Wildcats on his back

Related: Avery Johnson has breakout game as Kansas State football tops Texas Tech, 38-21

"We'll discuss it each week," Klieman said. "Both kids, Avery and Will, are really good football players, and we need them both."

Howard, who took over as the starter midway through last season and helped K-State to a Big 12 championship, had his worst game with three interceptions two weeks ago in a 28-21 loss at Oklahoma State. Against Texas Tech, he completed 6 of 9 passes for 86 yards and for the first time this year did not throw a pick.

In the only other change of note on the offensive side, Keagan Johnson now is designated as a starter at wide receiver alongside Jadon Jackson and Phillip Brooks. RJ Garcia, who had been listed as a starter now will back up Brooks as a slot receiver.

Defensively, starting cornerback Will Lee was left off the depth chart for a second straight week after suffering an injury late in the first half at Oklahoma State and missing the Texas Tech game. Keenan Garber will start in his place opposite Jacob Parrish, who came back from an injury of his own last week.

Starting middle linebacker Austin Romaine, a true freshman who took over at that spot when Daniel Greene was lost for the season, also was hurt at Texas Tech, but remains No. 1 on the depth chart. That should indicate that he will be good to go this week.

Homecoming breakfast at The Bill

The Big 12 announced game times for its Oct. 28 games on Monday, and K-State's homecoming contest against conference newcomer Houston will kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

The morning kickoff ends a string for four straight night games for the Wildcats.

Latest Kansas State football depth chart

K-STATE TWO-DEEP

OFFENSE

WR — Keagan Johnson, Xavier Loyd

LT — KT Leveston, John Pastore

LG — Cooper Beebe, Andrew Leingang

C — Hayden Gillum, Sam Hecht

RG — Hadley Panzer or Taylor Poitier

RT — Christian Duffie or Carver Willis

TE — Will Swanson or Garrett Oakley

QB — Will Howard or Avery Johnson; Jake Rubley

FB — Ben Sinnott, Christian Moore

RB — DJ Giddens or Treshaun Ward; Anthony Frias

WR — Phillip Brooks; RJ Garcia or Seth Porter

WR — Jadon Jackson, Jayce Brown

DEFENSE

DE — Khalid Duke, Nate Matlack

NG — Uso Seumalo; Damian Ilalio or Jevon Banks

DE — Brendan Mott, Cody Stufflebean

SLB — Desmond Purnell, Tobi Osunsanmi

MLB — Austin Romaine, Beau Palmer

WLB — Austin Moore, Jake Clifton

CB — Jacob Parrish or Justice James

SS — VJ Payne, Colby McCalister

JS — Kobe Savage, Nickendre Stiger

FS — Marques Sigle, Matthew Maschmeier

CB — Keenan Garber, Jordan Wright

SPECIAL TEAMS

FG — Chris Tennant; Leyton Simmering or Simon McClannan

KO — Chris Tennant, Simon McClannan

HOLD — Jack Blumer, Seth Porter

LS — Randen Plattner, Mason Olguin

P — Jack Blumer, Simon McClannan

KOR — Treshaun Ward, Seth Porter

PR — Phillip Brooks, Seth Porter

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football quarterbacks Avery Johnson, Will Howard battling