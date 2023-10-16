Kansas State football quarterbacks Will Howard and Avery Johnson in dead heat for QB1 job
MANHATTAN — For the first time this season, it appears Kansas State football's starting quarterback job is up for grabs.
The latest Wildcat depth chart released Monday afternoon lists senior Will Howard or true freshman Avery Johnson as QB1 heading into Saturday's 6 p.m. game against TCU at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
K-State is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12, while TCU brings a 4-3 record into the game with a 2-2 league mark.
Howard has started all six games at quarterback so far, but Johnson had a breakout game last week in K-State's 38-21 victory at Texas Tech, tying a school single-game record with five rushing touchdowns. The two quarterbacks split time in the first half, but Johnson took over for most of the second and finished with 90 rushing yards while completing 8 of 9 passes for 77.
When asked if Johnson's performance would affect the quarterback situation going forward, head coach Chris Klieman left that possibility open, while expressing confidence in both quarterbacks.
"We'll discuss it each week," Klieman said. "Both kids, Avery and Will, are really good football players, and we need them both."
Howard, who took over as the starter midway through last season and helped K-State to a Big 12 championship, had his worst game with three interceptions two weeks ago in a 28-21 loss at Oklahoma State. Against Texas Tech, he completed 6 of 9 passes for 86 yards and for the first time this year did not throw a pick.
In the only other change of note on the offensive side, Keagan Johnson now is designated as a starter at wide receiver alongside Jadon Jackson and Phillip Brooks. RJ Garcia, who had been listed as a starter now will back up Brooks as a slot receiver.
Defensively, starting cornerback Will Lee was left off the depth chart for a second straight week after suffering an injury late in the first half at Oklahoma State and missing the Texas Tech game. Keenan Garber will start in his place opposite Jacob Parrish, who came back from an injury of his own last week.
Starting middle linebacker Austin Romaine, a true freshman who took over at that spot when Daniel Greene was lost for the season, also was hurt at Texas Tech, but remains No. 1 on the depth chart. That should indicate that he will be good to go this week.
Homecoming breakfast at The Bill
The Big 12 announced game times for its Oct. 28 games on Monday, and K-State's homecoming contest against conference newcomer Houston will kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
The morning kickoff ends a string for four straight night games for the Wildcats.
Latest Kansas State football depth chart
K-STATE TWO-DEEP
OFFENSE
WR — Keagan Johnson, Xavier Loyd
LT — KT Leveston, John Pastore
LG — Cooper Beebe, Andrew Leingang
C — Hayden Gillum, Sam Hecht
RG — Hadley Panzer or Taylor Poitier
RT — Christian Duffie or Carver Willis
TE — Will Swanson or Garrett Oakley
QB — Will Howard or Avery Johnson; Jake Rubley
FB — Ben Sinnott, Christian Moore
RB — DJ Giddens or Treshaun Ward; Anthony Frias
WR — Phillip Brooks; RJ Garcia or Seth Porter
WR — Jadon Jackson, Jayce Brown
DEFENSE
DE — Khalid Duke, Nate Matlack
NG — Uso Seumalo; Damian Ilalio or Jevon Banks
DE — Brendan Mott, Cody Stufflebean
SLB — Desmond Purnell, Tobi Osunsanmi
MLB — Austin Romaine, Beau Palmer
WLB — Austin Moore, Jake Clifton
CB — Jacob Parrish or Justice James
SS — VJ Payne, Colby McCalister
JS — Kobe Savage, Nickendre Stiger
FS — Marques Sigle, Matthew Maschmeier
CB — Keenan Garber, Jordan Wright
SPECIAL TEAMS
FG — Chris Tennant; Leyton Simmering or Simon McClannan
KO — Chris Tennant, Simon McClannan
HOLD — Jack Blumer, Seth Porter
LS — Randen Plattner, Mason Olguin
P — Jack Blumer, Simon McClannan
KOR — Treshaun Ward, Seth Porter
PR — Phillip Brooks, Seth Porter
