Kansas State football quarterback Will Howard has a day to remember in win over Baylor

MANHATTAN — The smile on Will Howard's face said it all.

There he stood on the Kansas State football sideline late Saturday afternoon, surrounded by teammates congratulating and patting him on the back while a sellout crowd of 51,790 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium cheered.

It was early in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were comfortably ahead, and his work was done for the day when the public address announcer informed fans that Howard's three first-half touchdown passes now made him the school's career leader with 45.

"That was really cool," a still beaming Howard said following the Wildcats' decisive 59-25 victory over Baylor, which pushed their record to 7-3 and kept them alive in the Big 12 title chase at 5-2. "Obviously we wanted to stay locked in, we wanted to score as many points as possible, but that was a cool moment.

"Being surrounded by my teammates, I wouldn't want it any other way."

Related: Here is how Kansas State football graded out in a dominant victory over Baylor

Kansas State center Hayden Gillum (55) blocks for quarterback Will Howard (18) as he runs for a first down on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

That snapshot brought all kinds of emotions for Howard, a senior from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, whose K-State career has been full of ups and downs, from his early struggles as a backup to leading the Wildcats to a conference championship last year and then this season holding off a challenge from freshman phenom Avery Johnson.

"It's an unbelievable honor, and I couldn't do it without all the guys in that locker room that have caught passes for me, blocked for me, the defense — all my team," Howard said of breaking Josh Freeman's record of 44 touchdown passes from 2006-08. "I truly wouldn't be able to do it without all my guys, so I'm blessed. I'm grateful.

"It still really hasn't sunk in yet to be able to say I'm the all-time (leader). It's crazy to think about, especially with all the stuff I've had to deal with here. I'm so blessed and so privileged to be in the position that I am and just have this platform. It means the world and I'm floored. It couldn't mean more."

Howard's accomplishment was not lost on his teammates, who shared the joy with their senior captain.

Related: Kansas State football remains motivated to close out the season with a flurry

"I'm just so proud of his hard work in overcoming so much adversity," said super-senior Phillip Brooks, the Wildcats' leading receiver, who had five catches for 41 yards in the game and has been on the other end of numerous Howard touchdown tosses. "He deserves everything he's getting, and you don't see what he does behind closed doors, but that man works hard.

"I'm proud of him, and I'm glad I was a part of some history with him."

Those sentiments were echoed by senior cornerback Keenan Garber, a converted receiver, who had a shining moment of his own with a 45-yard interception return touchdown.

"That's just awesome to see Will, just his progress from his freshman year to up to now is amazing to see the strides he's made," Garber said. "He's a great player, so he really deserved that one."

Perhaps overlooked in the celebration was the fact that K-State once again bounced back from a disappointing loss — a 33-30 overtime heartbreaker last week at Texas — to once avoid dropping back-to-back games for the first time since 2021. And Howard played a major role, leading the Wildcats to touchdowns on their first four possessions with a defensive score thrown in for good measure.

Related: Kansas State football vs. Baylor: Scouting report, prediction

Howard's 1-yard run two plays into the second quarter put the Wildcats up 28-7. Just over a minute later, following a muffed Baylor punt snap, he broke the record with a 2-yard touchdown toss to fullback Christian Moore.

And Howard was just as excited for Moore, a junior from Huntington Beach, California, who scored his first touchdown on the play.

"That was awesome," Howard said of the swing pass to Moore, who previously had one career catch, a 4-yarder last year. "I was lobbying for that play because I wanted to get him out in the flat and get a touchdown, because he hadn't caught one yet, hadn't got in the end zone yet, and puts in a ton of work, a ton of time, and he deserves it.

"I told him we'll split custody of the game ball going forward."

It was just a few weeks ago, following a bad conference loss at Oklahoma State and then a breakout game by Johnson off the bench at Texas Tech, when Howard's status as the starter was up in the air. He threw three interceptions against the Cowboys, giving him seven in the first four games, and fans were clamoring for the talented freshman to take over.

Related: Kansas State football wide receivers a bright spot in the Wildcats' overtime loss to Texas

But Howard regrouped, and since then has been sensational, throwing 12 touchdown passes in the last four games with only one pick, and that one on a drop by a receiver.

Asked what comes to mind when he thinks of Howard, head coach Chris Klieman did not hold back.

"Resolve, toughness, character," he said. "That kid has battled through, and he's playing at such a high level right now. I'm excited for him as he's having a great season.

"And he and I had a lot of conversations this week, and I couldn't be more proud of a guy. He knows how much I love him. He knows how I feel about him. And for him to have that record says an awful lot about what kind of player he is."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football quarterback Will Howard breaks school a record