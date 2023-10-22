Kansas State football quarterback Will Howard talks about the Wildcats' victory over TCU
Michael Penix Jr. had four turnovers in Washington's close win over Arizona State.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Lions vs. Ravens game.
The college football balance was upset after some late-night results Saturday.
The hangover effect was real for No. 5 Washington. Almost too real.
Utah had been waiting all season's for last year's Pac-12 Championship MVP to return.
Both USC and Clemson lost on Saturday night and are assuredly out of the playoff mix.
We have another full slate of intriguing games on Saturday.
Virginia delivered one of the biggest upsets of the season.
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
The Volunteers had a 20-7 halftime lead.
The Nittany Lions lost the big one against Ohio State. Just like last year. And the year before that. At some point, you have to wonder if they'll ever reach college football's upper echelon.
Verstappen led all 19 laps of the race.
Here's how to watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 8 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. USC game this week, plus the rest of the Week 8 college football schedule.
The rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev was always going to be explosive.
Formula 1 begins a five-week, four-race tour of North and South America this weekend with the United States Grand Prix, just outside of Austin, Texas.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
Verstappen had a pole-winning lap deleted for exceeding track limits.
Kansas avoided major penalties last week when the NCAA wrapped up its lengthy investigation into the program.