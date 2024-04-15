Kansas State football quarterback Avery Johnson is ready to lead the Wildcats' offense

MANHATTAN — It has been well documented that Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is all in when it comes to running the Wildcats' offense.

Coaches and teammates alike have marveled at his dedication, determination and thirst for knowledge as he prepares to take the reins full time as a sophomore in 2024. The long hours watching tape and conversing with both position coach Matt Wells and new offensive coordinator Conor Riley are evidence that he wants to excel.

But ask Johnson himself where he made the biggest strides since starting and helping the Wildcats to a Pop-Tarts Bowl victory last December in Orlando, Florida, and he points to a different type of homework, namely the kind that takes place off the field.

"Probably just since winter and getting here in the spring, just stepping outside of my comfort zone and becoming more of a vocal leader," Johnson said Saturday following the Wildcats' 15th and final spring practice session. "Kind of learning not just in the facility but learning kind of like the daily life that of the people I'm around and getting to know everybody on a deeper level."

Johnson knew from the start last year as senior Will Howard's backup and the heir apparent to the starting quarterback job that an important part of directing the offense was commanding respect both in and out of the huddle.

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (5) awaits the snap from center during the Wildcats' game against Houston last October at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Accomplishing that as a true freshman and now as the sophomore starter with teammates that are several years older and more experienced could be daunting, but Johnson has met the challenge head on. The first order of business was setting a good example.

"It really hasn't been too hard, just because I feel like a lot of the guys respect me and trust me, and it's kind of just how I go about my everyday life," Johnson said of winning his teammates' hearts and minds. "It doesn't just (mean) come out here and just start barking out orders. It started when I first got here, just putting my head down and working in the weight room, coming out here during team runs, and then just giving it my all and earning their respect that way.

"When it was time for me to bark out an order like it is now, guys respect it, and guys listen. And then whenever I do make that mistake or whenever I get down or fumble a little bit, some guys will come and pick me up, too. So, it's not just a one-man show. It's joint leadership from older guys, younger guys, and we have a really good thing going right now."

Head coach Chris Klieman saw it from the start. And when Howard opted out of the bowl game and hit the transfer portal — he ended up at Ohio State — he watched Johnson battle through ups and downs while earning most valuable player honors in the Wildcats' 28-19 victory over North Carolina State.

"He got thrust into that pretty quickly," Klieman said of the bowl preparation. "And I think the greatest thing was his three-week window where he had a bunch of older offensive linemen, and then it was all him.

"And we put him into some challenging situations to lead during that month of December. And then just having that flow of a football game that he played in the Pop-Tarts Bowl where he had success, then we had some adversity and then he had success again. I think that gave him some confidence."

Johnson also has impressed Wells, the former Utah State and Texas Tech head coach, who came on board after the bowl game.

"The kid, first of all, he has such a deep desire to be great," Wells said. "He wants to be coached."

Johnson also has put in the work in the weight room and even at the training table, looking to add both muscle and mass to his 6-foot-2 frame in order to withstand the punishment of a full season as the starting quarterback. After ending last season at 181 pounds, he currently weighs in at 190.

"I'm trying to get over the 200-pound range, but we have good sports science, good nutrition here (and) a great strength staff," Johnson said. "So, no doubt in my mind I can get to that point if I stay on the meal plan and put some time and effort into it."

Klieman is confident that Johnson will.

"He's always been a guy that competes his tail off, whether it's if we'd have winter conditioning, he's winning most of the races. If it's strength and conditioning, he's one of the first guys in, last guys out. So, he's got kind of that MO of being a leader, and the guys see how hard he works."

