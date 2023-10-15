Kansas State football quarterback Avery Johnson talks about the victory over Texas Tech
Kansas State true freshman quarterback Avery Johnson discusses his performance in a 38-21 victory over Texas Tech.
All of USC’s warts were on full display in Saturday night's loss to Notre Dame.
Taylor Swift took the stage an hour later to introduce the musical guest.
A rivalry. A game top-10 opponent. A sea of purple. The moment wasn't too big for Penix Jr. as he shredded the Ducks before reveling with a delirious Washington crowd.
Colorado State decided that one Hail Mary game-winner wasn’t good enough for Week 7 of the college football season.
In college football, things can change drastically in the course of a week. Just ask Louisville.
From Evan Carter to José Abreu, here's what to watch as the Astros and Rangers duel for the AL pennant and a ticket to the World Series.
Follow along throughout Saturday as we give live updates and commentary on all the Week 7 action.
Another week, another missed opportunity for Texas A&M. And now the heat on Jimbo Fisher may really start to intensify.
Oregon missed a game-tying field goal as time expired.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Powell stopped Michigan State RB Nate Carter in the backfield but apparently didn't tackle correctly.
While we’ve all been focused on Payton and what he has to say about this disaster, that vantage has to shift toward a more expansive question: What is owner Greg Penner going to do about this?
People are tuning into the Jets, even without Aaron Rodgers.
The TD was Hunter's first as a Colorado player. He missed three games after he was sidelined by a late hit in Week 3.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.
The Browns QB's shoulder wasn't ready even after a bye week.
The 2023-24 NBA season is near, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views. This is Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos on "Thursday Night Football."
The Philadelphia Phillies are on to the next round. The Atlanta Braves are going home.