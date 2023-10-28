Kansas State football pummels Houston in Big 12 play

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football kept the ball rolling on Saturday, picking up its third straight victory with a dominating 41-0 blowout of Houston at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

With the win, the Wildcats became bowl eligible at 6-2 overall and improved to 4-1 in the Big 12 heading into a critical matchup with Texas next week in Austin. Houston fell to 3-5 and 1-4 in the league.

K-State finished with 394 yards total offense and held Houston to just 208. The Wildcats also forced two turnovers that led to touchdowns.

Here are three takeaways from the red-hot Wildcats' impressive victory on a cold day in Manhattan.

Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward (9) accepts congratulations from teammates after a touchdown run in the second quarter against Houston on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State ball control too much for Houston

Kansas State's game plan was to establish the run early on, and it worked to perfection. The Wildcats methodically marched the ball downfield on the way to four first-half touchdowns, controlling the ball for nearly 20 1/2 minutes before intermission.

That in turn opened things up for quarterback Will Howard, who completed his first 12 passes and finished the half 13 of 14 for 155 yards and two touchdowns. K-State also had 122 yards and two scores on the ground, with DJ Giddens and Treshaun Ward both finding the end zone.

The Wildcats actually finished with more passing than rushing yards, 215-179, but it all started with the running game.

Will Howard claims QB job — at least for the day

Was this the day that Will Howard cemented a claim on the No. 1 quarterback job?

Unlike the previous two games when Howard and freshman Avery Johnson alternated at the position, Howard was the man for most of the first three quarters against Houston. It didn't hurt that he led the Wildcats to touchdowns to all four of his first-half series while Johnson lost a fumble on the second play of his lone possession before the break.

Howard, who has started all eight games, gave way to Johnson after three quarters with K-State leading 35-0. He completed 15 of 17 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 24 yards on nine attempts.

Johnson had better success in the fourth quarter, leading the Wildcats on a 42-yard scoring drive and hitting Seth Porter on a 7-yard touchdown pass. He was 5 of 6 passing for 46 yards.

Hats off to K-State defense

It was a tall order for Kansas State's defense to top last week's performance against TCU, but the Wildcats did that by shutting out Houston and holding the Cougars too just 208 total yards.

The Wildcats also set up both second-half touchdowns with a Will Lee interception and Desmond Purnell fumble recovery.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football rolls to 41-0 victory over Houston in Big 12 Conference play