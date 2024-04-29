These Kansas State football players have signed with NFL teams after going undrafted

Three former Kansas State football players were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Several more Wildcats were able to find homes with professional teams after the draft came to an end on Saturday.

At least five K-State alums will have an opportunity to make a NFL roster as a rookie next season along with tight end Ben Sinnott (Washington Commanders, second round), offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (Dallas Cowboys, third round) and offensive lineman KT Levetson (Los Angeles Rams, seventh round).

Here is a rundown of where the rest of K-State’s NFL hopefuls ended up as undrafted free agents.

Phillip Brooks (Kansas City Chiefs): After spending the past five seasons as a productive kick returner and wide receiver for the Wildcats, Brooks is off to the next level with his hometown team. The 5-foot-8 speedster from Lee’s Summit signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

Patrick Mahomes could use a few new playmakers on the perimeter next season, so this could be a good fit for Brooks, who piled up 182 catches for 2,127 yards and 14 touchdowns during his time with the Wildcats.

Christian Duffie (Carolina Panthers): Some expected Duffie to be selected in the NFL Draft given his mixture of athleticism, size and experience. Things didn’t work out that way for him. But the 6-foot-5 tackle was a priority addition as an undrafted free agent and ended up signing with the Panthers.

Khalid Duke (Tennessee Titans): Any team looking for extra help at defensive end is wise to take a look at Duke. The 6-foot-4 edge-rusher knows how to get pressure on a quarterback. Duke had 19 tackles, including six sacks, for the Wildcats last season. Some thought he might get picked in the late rounds. The Titans scooped him up as an undrafted player instead.

Hayden Gillum (Chicago Bears): He was a key starter on the K-State offensive line for several years at center. Now he will get a chance to prove he can block in the NFL. The Bears invited Gillum to participate in their upcoming rookie minicamp, which means he can play his way onto the roster with a good showing.

Randen Plattner (Baltimore Ravens): It is always fun to see a long-snapper excel at his position so much that a NFL team is willing to take a chance on him. After a long and productive career on special teams at K-State, the Ravens decided to do exactly that and signed Plattner as an undrafted free agent.