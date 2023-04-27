How Kansas State football is phasing the true fullback out of its offense

Kansas State's Christian Moore looks to deliver a block on a kickoff return against Tulane last season at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Moore is the lone remaining scholarship fullback on the Wildcat roster.

MANHATTAN — It's too early to declare that the fullback position at Kansas State has completely gone the way of the dinosaurs.

But Wildcat fullbacks, as they existed during the Bill Snyder coaching era, and then under offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham when Chris Klieman took over as head coach in 2021, definitely are headed toward extinction.

Take Jax Dineen, a 5-foot-10, 245-pound fireplug, who in 2021 was a Big 12 second-team all-conference selection, and then all but faded from the scene last season when Collin Klein took over as offensive coordinator. He saw the writing on the wall and in March threw his name into the transfer portal.

Tight ends and fullbacks operated out of the same position room and still do to some degree, only with Klein calling the shots on offense, that balance has shifted considerably to longer and leaner bodies. The Wildcats' spring roster listed three fullbacks, with senior Christian Moore the only scholarship player at the position.

Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) catches the ball as Baylor linebacker Jackie Marshall (35) defends during a 2022 game.

Last year, Dineen had the team's only fullback rushing attempt, gaining 2 yards, while Moore accounted for the only reception with a 4-yard catch in the season opener against South Dakota.

Then there is Ben Sinnott, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound pass-catching tight end and a prime example of what the position looks like since Klein took over play-calling duties. Coming out of Columbus Catholic High School, he walked on in 2020 as a 205-pound fullback.

Now he's the prototypical Wildcat tight end.

"The tight end position has expanded drastically under Klein," said Sinnott, who over the course of last season developed into one of the most feared tight ends in the Big 12 with 31 catches for 447 yards and four touchdowns. "We're getting a lot more involved in the pass game, and just being able to now really come out of the game if you're able to do the needed fullback stuff — the small fullback stuff that we need.

"So it's really expanded our role and allowed us to not really have a need to come out of the game and stop when there's a whistle and stuff like that. So it's been really good for us."

Indeed, having tight ends that can morph into fullbacks when needed allowed the K-State's offense to play at a faster pace last year, a priority when Klein was promoted to coordinator in addition to coaching quarterbacks.

"Simply because we want to get the tight ends that can be fullbacks when we need to get into that fullback (set), and most people's tight ends are off the ball anymore and not all on the ball," Klieman said last week after the Wildcats concluded their spring drills. "And that's essentially what the fullback does anyway.

"Moving forward, we have Christian Moore, who's truly a fullback, toward the end of his career. And then we've got to make a decision — CK (Klein) does — of, OK, we're going to find a few of these guys, or one or two, but not make it a priority, and try to find longer tight ends."

After redshirting in 2020, Sinnott was much more a hybrid fullback-tight end than he is now, carrying the ball three times for 12 yards and a touchdown while catching just two passes for 15 yards. Last year he didn't run the ball once, but ironically was selected as the first-team all-conference fullback by Big 12 coaches.

Sinnott insists that he's still very much in the fullback mix, in part because there is less situational substituting in K-State's current offense.

"I would say it really depends on the game plan," he said. "Probably, depending on the game, it could go from like 30% of the snaps to 50 or 60% of them (at fullback). It just kind of depends on what we're doing. It's pretty game plan based."

The way Sinnott sees it, being able to switch seamlessly from one to the other keeps him on the field more, which is any player's goal.

"I think it's awesome, just being able to do a multitude of things and being able to be flexed out or be in the I (formation)," Sinnott said. "It's fun. I like having that trust that the coaches have in me to do those things."

