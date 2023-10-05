Kansas State football at Oklahoma State: Scouting report, prediction

STILLWATER, Okla. — Kansas State emphatically ended a three-game losing streak against Oklahoma State last year in Manhattan by stunning the No. 9-ranked Cowboys, 48-0.

The next challenge is to beat the Cowboys on the road for the first time since 2017 when the teams square off for a 6:30 p.m. game Friday at Boone Pickens Stadium. No player on the Wildcat roster — nor fifth-year coach Chris Klieman — has beaten Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Both teams have had an extra week to prepare, coming off open dates.

K-State is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big 12 after knocking off Central Florida at home, 44-31, on Sept. 23. Oklahoma State (2-2, 0-1) dropped its conference opener at Iowa State, 34-27.

As of Thursday morning, Kansas State is an 11.5-point betting favorite heading into the game.

Here are five things to know, plus a prediction, for the primetime matchup on ESPN:

A closer look at Oklahoma State

Since beating Central Arkansas at home (27-13) and Arizona State on the road (27-15) to start the season, the Cowboys have dropped two straight. They were blown out, 33-7, by South Alabama before falling at Iowa State to start league play.

OSU has especially struggled on offense, ranking 12th in the 14-team Big 12 in rushing with 121.8 yards per game, passing with 221.8 and total offense at 343.5. They will be going against a K-State run defense that ranks sixth nationally against the run but is dead last in the conference defending the pass.

After rotating three quarterbacks the first three games, coach Mike Gundy appears to have settled on well-traveled senior Alan Bowman, who transferred to Oklahoma State after stops at Texas Tech and Michigan. Bowman threw for 278 yards at Iowa State.

Defensively, the Cowboys rank 11th in the Big 12, allowing 371.3 yards per game.

Wildcats look to ground and pound

After inconsistent efforts running the ball the first three weeks, K-State went all in on the ground game against Central Florida with great success, exploding for 281 yards behind a big day by running back DJ Giddens. It didn't hurt that they also put up 255 yards through the air.

K-State coach Chris Klieman lamented that in the Wildcats' two previous losses at Oklahoma State, the Cowboys owned the line of scrimmage. He would love nothing more than for the offensive line to impose its will and for Giddens to go off again after running for 207 yards and four touchdowns in the UCF game.

Oklahoma State players to watch

Sophomore running back Ollie Gordon leads the Cyclones in both rushing with 233 yards and all-purpose yards with 289. He ran for a season-high 121 yards against Iowa State, including a career-long 71-yarder.

Jaden Bray is the Cowboys' leading receiver with 18 catches for 215 yards, though Brennan Presley's 15 receptions include two of their five touchdowns through the air.

Safety Kendal Daniels leads OSU in tackles with 31, including a sack and a fumble recovery. Linebacker Nickolas Martin has 28 stops and two of the team's 10 sacks, while linebacker Collin Oliver's 25 tackles include a team-high five for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles.

K-State close to full strength after bye week

K-State took advantage of the bye week to get healthy at several positions. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein said he expects wide receivers Keagan Johnson and RJ Garcia both to be available, along with running back Treshaun Ward, who missed the UCF game.

Right offensive tackle Christian Duffie, who returned from a summer injury against UCF, will make his first start of the season. Backup linebacker Jake Clifton also should be full go after returning to the lineup and seeing limited action against the Knights.

The Wildcats did lose backup middle linebackers Daniel Green for the season against Missouri and backup Asa Newsom for the year during the open week, but otherwise should have everybody available.

Explosive plays still a concern for Wildcat defense

The biggest thorn in K-State's side on defense has been the big play, especially against the pass.

That was again a point of emphasis during the bye week, according to defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman.

The Wildcats have given up at least one play of 30-plus yard both against the run and the pass in each of the last three games. UCF had a 48-yard run, a 69-yard touchdown pass and a 51-yard kickoff return.

Prediction: Kansas State 37, Oklahoma State 17

K-State should be able to put up points against OSU. Quarterback Will Howard has thrown for at least 250 yards in all four games, becoming the first Wildcat to accomplish that over a four-game stretch within a season, while the running game came to life against UCF and should be bolstered by an offensive line that now is fully healthy for the first time.

While Oklahoma State is no offensive juggernaut, the Cowboys have four different receivers with catches of 28-plus yards, which could be of concern against a K-State secondary prone to giving up big plays.

