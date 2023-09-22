Kansas State football offensive coordinator Collin Klein update on Will Howard's injury
Kansas State football offensive coordinator Collin Klein addressed the Wildcats' quarterback situation Thursday ahead of the UCF game.
Kansas State football offensive coordinator Collin Klein addressed the Wildcats' quarterback situation Thursday ahead of the UCF game.
UCF referenced calling in the National Guard during its 56-6 win over Kent State on Saturday, and later deleted the post.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Badgers are 2-1 in Luke Fickell's first season while Purdue is 1-2 in Ryan Walters' debut season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers a full-scale breakdown of the Week 3 NFL action ahead.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
What's the latest fantasy news coming from NFL backfields as we get closer to Week 3 action?
Dan Titus examines the loaded small forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Apparently, it all came down to whether Williams had a closed or opened fist.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin provides all the latest updates to some key rookies as we head into Week 3.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Captain Andrew Luck rides again.
The 49ers were just too much for the Giants on Thursday night.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Week 3 is upon us! Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy viewer guide is Yahoo's very own Dan Titus. The two go through each game this weekend and identify the matchups you need to binge, stream and skip.
There's a clear advantage at quarterback in Saturday's clash between the Irish and the Buckeyes.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada offers a full breakdown for tonight's matchup between the Giants and 49ers.
Will the Giants' Week 2 comeback get their season back on track?