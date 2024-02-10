Kansas State football offensive coordinator Conor Riley ready for his move upstairs

MANHATTAN — For his entire coaching career, Kansas State football assistant Conor Riley patrolled the sideline on game days, making sure his offensive line was locked in and in sync.

When it came to his players, he was always hands on.

So, imagine the separation anxiety Riley felt on Dec. 28, when as the Wildcats' interim offensive coordinator for the Pop-Tarts Bowl, he had to move upstairs to the coaching booth and leave his linemen to fend for themselves.

"It changed significantly," Riley said of the experience in the booth, which despite his new job title helped produce a 28-19 K-State victory over North Carolina State in Orlando. "As it pertains to the offensive line, it is a little bit harder to see some of the things and just pay attention to those five guys up front."

Kansas State Football vs. NC State, December 28, 2023. Final: KSU 28, NCS 19, . Avery Johnson’s first career start at Quarterback. First Pop-tarts Bowl (Photo: Chandler Mixon/K-State Sports)

Related: Kansas State football keeping Conor Riley as offensive coordinator

Fortunately for Riley and the Wildcats, he was able to lean on tight ends coach Brian Lepak, a former Oklahoma offensive lineman, to act as his eyes and ears on the sideline while he dealt with the bigger picture.

K-State head coach Chris Klieman turned to Riley when offensive coordinator Collin Klein left for a similar position at Texas A&M in early December. The two go back more than a decade from their days winning FCS national championships at North Dakota State to the past five seasons in Manhattan.

It turned out to be a wise decision as the Wildcats scored three first-half touchdowns, produced 435 yards of total offense, and with the game on the line in the fourth quarter put together two classic drives to preserve the victory. Shortly after, Klieman removed the interim tag, turning the job over to Riley permanently.

Since then, Klieman has brought former Utah State and Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells as quarterbacks coach and co-coordinator to serve as Riley's right-hand man. But the plan is for Riley to remain in the booth and calling the plays.

Related: How a gutsy fourth-down call helped seal Kansas State football's Pop-Tarts Bowl victory

Which brings us back to his other job, tutoring the offensive line.

"I miss being on the sideline with the guys. I'm going to be completely honest," Riley said. "In the second quarter — I don't know that I've shared this story — but someone gets on the headset.

"Shockingly, it was Hayden Gillum, who says he needs to get on the headset with me, and I take my headset off and I said, 'Hey, what's up,' and he just kind of wanted to see how I was doing up there. Let me know that he's missing me on the sideline."

That it was Gillum, the fun-loving sixth-year senior center that was on the line came as no surprise. If the Wildcats' veteran line had an unofficial spokesman, Gillum was it.

While Gillum was checking up on his position coach, he also shared some information with Riley.

Related: Kansas State football offensive coordinator Collin Klein headed to Texas A&M

"He kind of gave me a couple of things that he liked in there and passed the blame on to our All-American left guard (Cooper Beebe) on a particular play that we ran, and laughed," Riley said with a smile. "I wasn't laughing quite as hard as he was but really it's kind of a funny story of how I do have a great relationship with those guys in that room, and being in (the booth), it was different."

Of course, nobody was happier for Riley when the game ended with K-State's offense on the field to run out the clock.

"Conor Riley called that game, our offensive line coach, and he has put so much into us, each and every one of us, each day," Gillum said. "And to end that game with the ball in his hands, we're so proud of coach.

"We believed in him, and we knew he was going to do a great job. For him to have this opportunity and get a big-time win, it's really amazing."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football offensive coordinator Conor Riley ready to roll