Kansas State football more focused on Iowa State than Big 12 championship scenarios

By the time the Kansas State Wildcats kick off their regular-season finale Saturday against Iowa State, they could have a pretty good idea of where they stand in their quest for a return to the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 2.

Or not.

The 7 p.m. start time means the other three top contenders — Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State — will have completed their seasons. Depending on how those teams fare, the Wildcats could either be eliminated or know that they are playing for a trip to Arlington, Texas, when their seniors are introduced for the last time at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Then again, while an update issued by the Big 12 office on Sunday shed some light on the possibilities, it concluded that if three or four teams are tied for the championship berths, "Multiple scenarios exist in this circumstance contingent on which teams remain in the tiebreaker pool."

For K-State, which remained in the hunt by holding off Kansas, 31-27, Saturday night in Lawrence, the different possibilities carried little weight last week in preparing for the Jayhawks. Nor are they likely to be a hot topic in the locker room with Iowa State coming to town.

Related: Does Kansas State football have what it takes to get back to the Big 12 championship game?

Kansas State players react after beating Kansas, 31-27, Saturday in the Sunflower Showdown at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

"We heard about it, and we knew that it was going on, but for the most part we were locked in on KU because we knew how big of a game this was," senior quarterback Will Howard said of the buzz surrounding all the potential tiebreakers. "None of that tiebreaker stuff matters unless we win."

As it stands now, only first-place Texas (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) controls its own destiny. If the Longhorns beat Texas Tech at home Friday night, they are in as the No. 1 seed.

Things are more complicated for the three second-place teams — Oklahoma (9-2, 6-2), Oklahoma State (8-3, 6-2) and K-State (8-3, 6-2). Should Texas win, Oklahoma State gets the nod with a victory at home against Brigham Young based on the tiebreakers, while OU would need to beat TCU at home Friday and then have the Cowboys fall to BYU.

A three-way tie for second between Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and K-State favors the Cowboys, because they beat both the Sooners and Wildcats head-to-head. K-State's only chance if Texas prevails is for both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma to lose.

Related: How Kansas State football is adjusting to going from underdog to defending Big 12 champion

The Big 12 office updated its list of possible conference championshuip game scenarios Sunday, but it is not exhaustive.

Now those scenarios all are predicated on a Texas victory. Should the Longhorns fall to Texas Tech, it opens a whole new can of worms.

Texas could still lose and clinch a berth if two of the three two-loss teams fall, joining the lone winner among K-State, OSU and OU in Arlington. But if the Longhorns lose and two or three of the second-place teams win, that is where the Big 12 turns to its "multiple scenarios" explanation.

Regardless, K-State's focus remains on beating Iowa State, which would give the Wildcats a perfect 7-0 home record, and on sending its 25 seniors out in style.

"(The Big 12 championship) gives us motivation, but at the end of the day we can only control what we can control," said senior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe. "We've got a good Iowa State team coming in for senior night and we're just going to do what we do and control what we can control."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football's Big 12 championship path has yet to play out