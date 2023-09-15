Kansas State football at Missouri: Scouting report, prediction

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kansas State football will go on the road for the first time and will face its first Power Five opponent as well on Saturday, looking to make it through its nonconference schedule unscathed.

The No. 15-ranked Wildcats (2-0) visit Faurot Field at 11 a.m. Saturday to take on former Big 12 rival Missouri (2-0) in the 99th all-time meeting between the two teams. The Tigers hope to avenge a lopsided 40-12 loss to K-State last year in Manhattan, a game that endured weather delays and was played in a driving rain.

K-State took care of business at home the last two weeks, handling Southeast Missouri State, 45-0, and Troy last week, 42-13. Missouri also is unbeaten following victories over South Dakota (35-10) and Middle Tennessee State (23-19).

Here are five things to know, plus a prediction, for the morning matchup between the former conference rivals:

A closer look at the Missouri Tigers

Missouri has not put up huge offensive numbers but has relied on a stout defense that ranks 16th nationally overall, allowing just 239.5 yards per game, and seventh against the run (54.5). They have not allowed a rushing touchdown.

The Tigers have been adequate against the pass and recorded five sacks. While the defense as a whole has allowed just 29 points, it has yet to create a turnover.

Offensively, the Tigers are averaging 376.5 yards per game — 215 passing and 161.5 rushing — to rank 79th nationally. They have allowed five sacks and 13 tackles for loss, but have only turned the ball over once.

Mixed injury news for Kansas State

Super-senior right offensive tackle Christian Duffie, who returned to practice late last week but missed the first two games, does not appear ready to return quite yet, offensive coordinator Collin Klein said Thursday. Carver Willis has started in Duffie's place, but left guard Cooper Beebe moved to right tackle for extended periods in each of the first two games. The plan, Klein added, is to continue to mix and match with the line.

On a brighter note, Klein said that wide receiver Keagan Johnson is on track for more action this week after missing the first game and playing limited snaps last week while recovering from a training camp injury. In Johnson's absence, Jadon Jackson has emerged as a reliable target for quarterback Will Howard, catching a touchdown pass in each game.

Players to watch for Missouri

The Tigers' most explosive player is sophomore wideout Luther Burden, who not only has caught a team-high 15 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown, but also can stretch the defense horizontally on jet sweeps.

Quarterback Brady Cook has been efficient, completing 77.5% of his passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Cody Schrader has rushed for 222 yards and a touchdown while averaging 5.4 yards per carry, while backup Nathaniel Peat has added 103 yards and a score.

Defensively, backup defensive end Nyles Gaddy has 2.5 sacks playing behind Darius Robinson, who leads the team with 10 tackles.

K-State solid on both sides of the ball

Through two games, K-State has been productive across the boards, ranking 17th nationally in total offense with 492.5 yards per game — 305 passing and 187.5 on the ground — while the defense is No. 21, allowing an average of 256.5 yards. The Wildcats lead the nation in run defense, giving up just 38 yards per game, and are seventh in scoring defense at 6.5 points.

Quarterback Will Howard has completed 67% of his passes for 547 yards and five touchdowns, plus rushed for three scores. Running back DJ Giddens (180) and Treshaun Ward (114) have combined for 147 yards and a touchdown, and the receiving corps has four different players with more than 100 yards.

Defensively, linebacker Austin Moore leads the team with 12 tackles and ranks fourth nationally with five tackles for loss, while cornerback Will Lee has 11 stops and an interception. Defensive end Khalid Duke is tied for fifth in the nation with three sacks and tied for eighth with four tackles for loss.

A rare sellout expected at Faurot Field

Missouri announced that Saturday's game is sold out. That hasn't happened at Faurot Field since a 38-27 Tiger win over Ole Miss on Oct. 12, 2019.

This also will mark the first nonconference sellout since Missouri beat Arizona State, 24-20, on Sept. 15, 2012.

This will be the first meeting between K-State and Missouri in Columbia since the Tigers prevailed, 38-28, in 2010. The Wildcats won the last Big 12 matchup, 24-17, in 2011 in Manhattan.

Prediction: Kansas State 33, Missouri 21

Based on the first two weeks, the preseason pick of 31-24 now seems a bit too close, although the betting line now has K-State as a roughly four-point favorite.

The biggest concern for K-State is the offensive line, which will remain a work in progress until right tackle Christian Duffie returns. The Wildcats rushed for only 147 yards last week against Troy, though they have allowed only one sack.

Missouri's offensive line has been suspect as well, giving up five sacks. The defense has been good but has yet to force a turnover.

Kansas State was 4-1 on the road last year, which also bodes well for the Wildcats.

