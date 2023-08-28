How Kansas State football looks to create a two-headed monster at running back

Brian Anderson had some advice for his Kansas State football running backs at the start of preseason camp.

It had to do with former Wildcat All-American Deuce Vaughn, or more precisely life after Vaughn, who is preparing for his NFL rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys.

"For me, he was such an example of how to do things right, when it comes to the technique, the footwork and all those things," Anderson, K-State's running backs coach said of Vaughn, who passed up his senior year to turn pro. "So they do see a lot of video of him doing those things like you show those things of people doing it right. And obviously he did a lot of things right.

"But at the end of the day, they've got to carve their own niche, how they play. And that's the thing I tell try to tell them every single day. Yeah, I give you an example of how he did it, but you've got to write your own story."

While replacing Vaughn in the backfield is a tall order, the Wildcats have a pair of prime candidates in senior Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward and returning sophomore DJ Giddens, who rushed for 518 yards and six touchdowns last year as the backup. And while both missed most of spring practice while recovering from injuries, they have made up for lost time since then.

Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward carries the ball during a recent practice.

Who will get the starting nod at running back?

A week before Saturday's 6 p.m. season opener against Southeast Missouri State at Bill Snyder, offensive coordinator Collin Klein had yet to announce a starter, though the plan seems to call for both backs to get plenty of work.

"It will be a work in progress," Klein said. "It has been extremely competitive. There's a lot of talent in that room.

"With DJ's experience that he was able to get last year and the production he was able to have. Treshaun is obviously battle-tested and has gotten a lot of snaps under his belt, and he's extremely talented."

Ward, a 5-foot-10, 194-pound former walk-on at Florida State, rushed for 1,164 yards and 11 touchdowns over the past two seasons while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Last year he was second on the Seminoles with 649 yards and seven scores.

"I love Treshaun. He's a great dude," said quarterback Will Howard, one of eight returning starters on offense. "And man, he can make some pretty dirty cuts. I mean, I've seen him make some cuts that are pretty sporty.

"I think our running back room was having a really good camp, and he in particular."

Treshaun Ward is ready to hit the ground running

Even though Ward wasn't on the field much in the spring after surgery on his left hand, he was able to immerse himself in the playbook and also observe practices. Now it's time to put what he learned into practice.

"Obviously one of the first challenges is learning the new offense and getting the formations down, the play calls down, and the chemistry with my offensive line and my quarterback," said Ward, who was voted Big 12 preseason offensive newcomer of the year and is on the Doak Walker Award watch list. "But me coming (to practice) throughout the spring, I got the chemistry down and the plays down as well, so it has been a pretty good process."

Anderson said patience is a key for Ward as he learns the new system.

"Right now, he likes to get the ball and hit it too fast, and he'll miss some things," Anderson said. "So I'm trying to get him to slow down a little bit.

"But you see his change of direction, you see his burst, you see his speed on the edge, (and) it's going to help our offense a lot."

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens (31) takes a handoff from quarterback Will Howard (18) during last year's Sunflower Showdown against Kansas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State looks for DJ Giddens to build on freshman success

Giddens, a punishing runner at 6-1, 212 pounds, has built on his success last year as a redshirt freshman.

"I just think the sky's the limit for the kid," Anderson said. "He's still growing as a football player, and I'm excited for him to get going this season."

For all of Vaughn's success as a ball carrier, he also was an integral part of K-State's passing game. Howard especially likes what he has seen from both backs.

"I feel like a lot of people don't give those two guys, DJ and Treshaun, enough credit for what they've been able to do out of the backfield," Howard said. "And obviously Deuce was a complete weapon in every way, but I think those guys are going to surprise some people with what they're able to do in the passing game."

While Ward and Giddens figure to get the lion's share of the work, Anderson and head coach Chris Klieman also praised sophomore junior college transfer Anthony Frias, who redshirted last year, for his improvement.

"He ended the spring on a high note and came back in fall camp and really worked his butt off this summer," Anderson said of Frias. "So he's trending in the right direction."

All that remains now is how to deploy the backs to maximum effect. Saturday's opener against SEMO could provide some of the answers.

"We'll kind of take it as it comes," Klein said. "A little bit may depend on the week we're having and what we're going to need out of them from what we're seeing on some things.

"But they've been a great group. They've been learning and competing and getting better."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

