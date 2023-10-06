Kansas State football live score updates at Oklahoma State in Big 12 Friday showdown

STILLWATER, Okla. — Kansas State football will try to end a road drought against Oklahoma State at dates back to 2017 when the teams meet for a Big 12 matchup Friday night at sold-out Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) have not won in Stillwater in two previous tries under coach Chris Klieman, but are double-digit favorites to end that against an OSU team (2-2, 0-1) that has struggled early this season. K-State ended a three-game overall losing streak against the No. 9-ranked Cowboys last year in Manhattan with a dominating 48-0 shutout.

With the exception of linebackers Daniel Green and Asa Newsom, who are out for the season, the Wildcats are expected to be at full strength coming off a bye week and a 44-31 victory over before that in their conference opener against Central Florida.

Follow along here for live score updates and notes throughout the game:

Kansas State game time, TV channel betting odds today vs. Oklahoma State

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 11.5

Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish not available

Kansas State starting cornerback Jacob Parrish did not make the trip to Stillwater.

Look for Keenan Garber to take his place alongside Will Lee. Others huddling with cornerbacks coach Van Malone on the sideline included Justice James, Kanijal Thomas and Jordan Wright. It should be noted that Wright, a redshirt junor made a switch from corner to safety during the offseason.

Fall has arrived for Wildcats vs. Cowboys

Football weather has finally arrived for tonight's game with the temperature 45 before kickoff 60 degrees under Wricloudy skies and a blustery north wind at 14 mph.

