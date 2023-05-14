Kansas State football linebacker Austin Moore, a steady leader on Wildcat defense

MANHATTAN — Kansas State's linebacker corps generated plenty of buzz over the spring.

First came Daniel Green's surprise announcement that he was returning as a super-senior in 2023. And once practices began we learned that Khalid Duke was vacating his strong-side spot and returning to defensive end.

Lost in the hubbub was the fact that at the weak-side, or Will, linebacker spot, nothing had changed. Much as he had during a 2022 breakout season, Austin Moore quietly went about his work with little fuss or fanfare.

"Austin is a really smart player," K-State linebacker coach Steve Stanard said of Moore, a former walk-on who in his first year as a starter not only led the Wildcats with 87 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, but also was the most consistent player on a vastly improved Wildcat defense. "He handles a lot of things out on the weak side of the defense, both in run and pass."

Green, who was hobbled with injuries for much of the season, remained a vocal leader on the defense, while Moore led more by example. In addition to the tackles, which also featured 1.5 sacks, he intercepted a pass, broke up five others and forced two fumbles with one recovery.

Kansas State linebacker Austin Moore (41) intercepts a pass against Texas Tech during last year's game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Moore already had his teammates' respect, and at the end of the season, he also was recognized by the Big 12 coaches, who voted him all-conference honorable mention. And now that he is well-established as a starter, he has begun to assert himself more off the field as well.

"It has not been easy for me, I'd say, but it's gotten easier," Moore said of taking on greater leadership responsibilities. "I'm just trying to get comfortable being uncomfortable, being that type of leader.

"The more I do it, the easier it's gotten. So I think I've definitely stepped up in that way."

It has been a steady ascent for Moore, a 6-foot-1, 219-pound senior from Louisburg, who after walking on in 2019 played mostly on special teams as a redshirt freshman in 2020. He grew into a regular reserve role as Cody Fletcher's backup his sophomore year and then seized the starting job last season and never looked back.

"I think it was consistency with work every day," Moore said of his progression. "And then when my moment came I was working hard and made some plays and just showed up every day."

Moore might not look particularly imposing, but Stanard said he is a handful for anyone trying to push him around.

"Austin is really heavy-handed," Stanard said. "It's hard to block Austin.

"Even though he doesn't have the length and the size that Deuce (Green) does, I think if you ask the offensive linemen, they might tell you Austin is harder to block than Daniel is, just because they have different skill sets. Deuce is going to come down and punch you. Austin, he's quick."

And Moore continues to work on his game.

"I want to improve my man coverage skills first, and then my ability to blitz, both in the box and off the edge," Moore said. "Those are the main things that I'm looking at right now.

"I think I've definitely made big strides in both of them. Mostly my man coverage right now, but I got to spend a little time with coach (Buddy) Wyatt and the defensive ends for some d-end drills, practicing the edge rush. Those are going to be my focuses in the summer, too."

If the journey from walk-on to starter has taught Moore anything, it's perseverance.

"It's hard for me to give up whenever I have a goal that I want to work toward," he said. "And I've learned to push through adversity, and I've learned what it takes to continue to get better.

"And I've learned what it takes for me to be prepared every day."

