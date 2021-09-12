Kansas State football holds off Southern Illinois, 31-23, to improve to 2-0 in 2021

Sep. 12—Kansas State lost its undisputed leader less than 10 minutes into Saturday's home opener. The rest of the way, the Wildcats had to fight tooth and claw to avoid losing the game itself.

And they nearly came from ahead to suffer a stunning loss to FCS foe Southern Illinois — at one point leading 21-3 before falling behind 23-21 at intermission.

A stout second-half performance defensively, paired with conservative-but-efficient offense, allowed K-State to escape with a 31-23 victory at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The Wildcats' (2-0) wasted no time getting on the board. Receiving to start the game, the Wildcats marched 75 yards in 3:15, capped by a 4-yard run from Deuce Vaughn. On the ensuing possession, defensive tackle Jaylen Pickle picked off Southern Illinois signal-caller Nic Baker. (If "assists" were a statistic in football, K-State linebacker Ryan Henington earned one on the interception. Baker's pass nearly hit the ground, but Henington got his hand under it and scooped it into Pickle's waiting arms.)

Pickle's interception — the first by a K-State interior defensive lineman since Matt Seiwert in 2016 — ultimately meant nothing.

One play later, Wildcat quarterback Skylar Thompson returned the favor, throwing behind Phillip Brooks. Southern Illinois' Clayton Bush plucked it out of the air and picked up 22 yards before being knocked out of bounds.

The Wildcats forced a quick three-and-out, and were on the march again offensively on their next possession — highlighted by a 50-yard pitch-and-catch from Thompson to Malik Knowles to give the hosts a fresh set of downs at the Salukis' 12-yard line.

Then, disaster struck.

On a handoff to star running back Deuce Vaughn, Thompson sprinted upfield looking to throw a block.

He never made it.

Thompson stepped wrong and fell to the turf in a heap. He left the game at the 7:21 mark of the opening period and did not return.

That set the stage for Will Howard, the sophomore from Pennsylvania.

Three plays after Thompson left the field, Howard hit pay dirt, ramming it in from the 1-yard line.

The good times continued to roll on Howard's first full possession: He led the team on a 10-play, 55-yard drive that was punctuated by a 1-yard score from Vaughn. After Taiten Winkel's successful point after, K-State led 21-3 with 9:16 remaining before the break.

The good times wouldn't last.

K-State gave the ball away on each of its final three first-half possessions: fumble (from Vaughn), a pick-six (from Howard) and another fumble (again from Vaughn).

Before they knew it, the Wildcats trudged into the locker room starting at a 23-21 deficit.

After the second-quarter offensive struggles, K-State took the ball out of Howard's hands in the third period: of the 18 plays from scrimmage the Wildcats in the quarter, 16 were carries (Vaughn responsible for 10 of them).

The lone points of the period came off the foot of Winkel, who calmly nailed a 34-yard field goal to edge K-State ahead 24-23.

The Wildcats' defense then pitched another shutout in the fourth quarter, and boosted by a 4-yard touchdown run from Vaughn with 1:57 remaining that pushed the lead to 31-23 following Winkel's PAT, the hosts held on for an eight-point victory.

K-State remains at home next week, hosting Nevada at 1:05 p.m. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

This story will be updated.