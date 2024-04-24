Kansas State football headed overseas to face Big 12 rival in 2025 season opener

Kansas State football is headed to Ireland.

The Wildcats announced Wednesday they will open their 2025 season with a Big 12 matchup against Iowa State. The game will take place on Aug. 23 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

"We are thrilled that Kansas State University and our football program have been selected to play Iowa State in the annual Aer Lingus College Football Classic," K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a statement. "The opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni and fans to visit one of the world's top travel destinations and to showcase our football program and brand on a global stage was one we could not pass up."

In taking the Farmageddon rivalry with the Cyclones global, it marks the second time K-State will play a football game outside the United States. The Wildcats faced Nebraska in Tokyo, Japan, in December 1992.

"We couldn’t be more excited to be chosen to play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. “Our players and staff are excited to expose our program to a global audience, and the cultural experience will also be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of Wildcat Nation.

"We appreciate our administration and the Aer Lingus Classic team for making this tremendous experience possible."

The game will mark the first Big 12 matchup in Ireland and the fourth edition of the Aer Lingus Classic, but it will not be the first neutral site meeting between the Wildcats and Cyclones. The two teams squared off at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in 2009 and 2010.

As the title sponsor, Aer Lingus, the Irish airline, will transport the teams to Dublin on chartered flights.

More information on the game is available at www.Cats2Ireland.com. Travel and hospitality packages will become available in late May.

