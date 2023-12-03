Kansas State football will head to Orlando to face North Carolina State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

Kansas State football will make history on two fronts on Dec. 28 when the Wildcats head to Orlando, Florida, to take on North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Not only will the game, scheduled for 4:45 p.m. CT at Camping World Stadium, mark the Wildcats' first-ever bowl visit to Florida, but also will be their first meeting with N.C. State.

It will be K-State's 25th bowl appearance. The Wildcats (8-4) have a 10-14 all-time bowl record.

North Carolina State (9-3) comes into bowl season on a roll, having won five straight games and six of its last seven. The Wolfpack finished third in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 6-2 and was No. 18 in the final College Football Playoff poll.

The Wolfpack did not face ACC champion Florida State. Their losses came against Notre Dame, ACC runner-up Louisville and at Duke.

Kansas State senior left guard Cooper Beebe (50) keeps Kansas' Devin Phillips (40) at bay during the Nov. 18 Sunflower Showdown atDavid Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Beebe, an All-American, is projected to go in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

K-State closed the regular season with a 42-35 loss to Iowa State with the others coming on a last-second field goal at Missouri (30-27), at Oklahoma State (29-21) and at Texas (33-30 in overtime). The Wildcats finished in a tie for fourth in the Big 12 with Iowa State and West Virginia at 6-3.

K-State's most recent bowl appearance came last year with a 45-20 loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. The year before, the Wildcats knocked off LSU in the Texas Bowl, 42-20.

The Wildcats have a 1-2 bowl record under fifth-year coach Chris Klieman.

The bowl game offers some intrigue for K-State after senior starting quarterback Will Howard entered the transfer portal along with two other backups. That leaves true freshman Avery Johnson as the only remaining scholarship quarterback.

Johnson did challenge Howard for the starting job during the season and played in seven games, passing for 301 yards and three touchdowns, plus rushing for 225 and six more scores. He tied a school record with five rushing touchdowns in a 38-21 victory at Texas Tech.

