Here is how Kansas State football graded out in a dominant victory over Baylor

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football continued its dominance at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday on the way to a 59-25 Big 12 blowout victory over Baylor.

The Wildcats are now 6-0 and have outscored their opponents 272-72 at home.

With the victory, the Wildcats improved to 7-3 overall and kept their Big 12 championship game hopes alive at 5-2 with two games left.

K-State got contributions in all three phases against Baylor with the defense producing two touchdowns and special teams setting up another on a muffed punt by the bears

Here is how the Wildcats graded out against Baylor (3-7, 2-5) with a road game at Kansas up next.

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens (31) is chased by Baylor's Devyn Bobby (28) as he runs for a first down on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Giddens rushed for 115 yards.

Offense: A record-breaking day for Will Howard

The Wildcats set the tone early on offense with three straight scoring drives, including three touchdowns passes from Will Howard, who broke the school career record with 45. The running game, which was throttled last week at Texas, also bounced back nicely with 183 yards, led by DJ Giddens' 115.

Grade: A

Defense: Takeaways, touchdowns rule the day

The defense wasn't perfect, giving up 332 yards and 20 first downs, but any lows were overshadowed by four takeaways, including a Desmond Purnell scoop and score off Cody Stufflebean's forced-fumble sack and Keenan Garber's 45-yard interception return touchdown. The Wildcats also stopped Baylor four times on fourth down, which is as good as a takeaway

Grade: A-

Special teams: The good, bad and ugly

The good came with an assist from Baylor on a muffed punt snap in the second quarter that allowed Matthew Maschmeier to force a fumble and then recover that fumble on the Bears' 2-yard line, setting up a touchdown. But the Wildcats also gave up a 70-yard punt return that led to a score and allowed Baylor to recover an onside kick.

Grade: C

Coaching: The Wildcats were fired up and it showed

The coaching staff emphasized not letting last week's loss to Texas beat them twice and the Wildcats responded out of the gate, racing to a 35-7 lead, and never looking back. K-State was energized by a sellout crowd and clearly is still engaged despite the long odds of getting back to the title game.

Grade: A

Overall grade: A

