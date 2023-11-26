Here is how Kansas State football graded out in 42-35 loss to Iowa State.

MANHATTAN — Iowa State scored on five plays of 60 or more yards and rallied past K-State football 42-35 on Saturday night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Here is how the Wildcats graded out against the Cyclones.

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) is chased by Iowa State defensive end Vince Benetti (27) and defensive back Beau Freyler (17) as he runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Offense: Wildcats put up big numbers, but not big enough

Kansas State put up 497 yards and controlled the ball for over 42 minutes, but it wasn't enough. Will Howard threw for 288 yards, DJ Giddens ran for 114 and Ben Sinnott caught 10 passes for 136 yards.

Grade: B+

Defense: Will someone please make a tackle

Of Iowa State's first six touchdowns, five went for 60 or more yards, including runs of 71, 77 and 60 by Abu Sama, and pass plays of 79 and 82 from Rocco Becht to Jaylin Noel.

Grade: D-

Special teams: Punt coverage team sets up a score

Kansas State set up a go-ahead score before halftime by recovering a punt that hit an Iowa State player. Chris Tennant was solid, making all his extra points under trying circumstances

Grade: B+

Coaching: A mixed bag, but defense inexcusable

The Wildcats moved the ball on offense for the most part, but that was only half the story. Somebody has to answer for a horrible day by the defense.

Grade: C-

Overall grade: C-

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

More: Kansas State football vs. Iowa State score updates for regular-season finale

More: Kansas State football vs. Iowa State: Scouting report, prediction

Related: Kansas State football expects typical Farmageddon battle with Iowa State on senior night

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football grades in 42-35 loss to Iowa State