Kansas State football freshman quarterback Avery Johnson impressive as Will Howard's backup

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman wasn't surprised when somebody brought up Avery Johnson's name during his postgame news conference after Saturday's season opener.

If anything, he didn't think it would take more than six minutes.

Sure, there were more instrumental performances in the Wildcats' 45-0 blowout of Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. There was starting quarterback Howard's stellar night in which he threw for nearly 300 yards in less than three quarters, and there was the Wildcats' lockdown defensive effort just to name a couple.

Kansas State freshman quarterback Avery Johnson (5) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 45-0 victory over Southeast Missouri State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

But nothing created a greater buzz than when Johnson, a true freshman making his college debut, came into the game as Howard's backup at quarterback with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.

"It took you guys long enough to ask about," Klieman said with a smile. "I thought that would have been right out of the gate."

Neither Klieman nor offensive coordinator Collin Klein had been shy in discussing Johnson's meteoric rise through preseason camp after going through spring practices as an early graduate from Maize High School. But few expected him to overtake third-year sophomore Jake Rubley for the No. 2 spot.

"CK (Klein) and I talked about it on Friday, some different scenarios that would play out, and if the situation played out, we wanted to give Avery some solid series where we could evaluate him," Klieman said. "Give him and opportunity to run the offense, where it wasn't just one drive, where it was going to be a handful of drives."

And Johnson, considered the top prize in the Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class, did not disappoint. On his first series, after a big ovation from the sellout crowd of 52,066, he drove the Wildcats 79 yards in eight plays, completing both of his passes for 40 yards and rushing three more times for 27, including a 7-yard touchdown run.

"I was so happy for him, man," said Howard, who got his own season off to a wonderful start by completing 18 of 26 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a score and catching a pass from running back Treshaun Ward for another. "He was able to show off his legs a little bit and have some success in the passing game. I knew that would happen.

"As a guy that played as a true freshman, too, I know how important that first game is, and getting your feet wet. I was really excited for him to get out there and do what he did."

No more excited than Johnson, who in just over a quarter completed 3 of 4 passes for 55 yards and ran the ball five times for 32. Not that he was surprised by his performance.

"I've always been a pretty confident person my whole life, and just having people around me that are confident in what I do," he said. "When you get a group of guys on the field and they're all confident that you can go out there and make a play and it's just me going out and doing my job, it takes 11 people on the field at once.

"Everybody has to do their little piece, and when we all do that, you find success."

The fact that Johnson got to play for an extended period and not just mop-up time also was beneficial.

"I was hoping Will would take care of business so I could get out there and play, and just kind of get that first game under my belt," Johnson said. "After you do it the first time, then OK, now I'm just playing football again.

"So getting that first game out of the way and being able to play a few drives and dealing with adversity being behind the sticks and the whole ups and downs of it I think there was really good learning out there today."

Klieman certainly liked what he saw form the freshman.

"He was under control (and) he was in command," Klieman said. "He's got great, great speed. I thought he put the ball in a couple of really good spots, to Jayce Brown, a true freshman, and to Tre Spivey, a true freshman.

"I was so happy with Avery, so pleased for him, to be able to get in the end zone in his first game. And there's no doubt you could hear the ovation when he came in."

