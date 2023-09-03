Kansas State football freshman quarterback Avery Johnson discusses his college debut
Kansas State football freshman quarterback came on in relief of starter Will Howard in the third quarter against SEMO and did not disappoint.
Kansas State football freshman quarterback came on in relief of starter Will Howard in the third quarter against SEMO and did not disappoint.
Baylor was a 27.5-point favorite entering the game.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Andy Reid got a play from a janitor, so why can't the Lions get one from a ref?
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Aaron Rodgers quipped that Randall Cobb would lose all his preseason money as a result of the hit.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Dalton Del Don reveals receivers he's thinks are overrated this fantasy football draft season.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his hottest takes for the NFC.
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
It's hard to stay focused when you're deep into fantasy football drafts. Jorge Martin reveals his favorite late-round targets.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!