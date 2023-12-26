Kansas State football freshman Avery Johnson locked and loaded for his first career start

ORLANDO, Fla. — Avery Johnson's true freshman regular season with the Kansas State football team was supposed to serve as an apprenticeship for a bright future as the Wildcats' starting quarterback.

He appeared in seven games as senior Will Howard's understudy and even helped lead the team to a memorable come-from-behind victory at Texas Tech.

But then Howard threw his name into the transfer portal shortly after a disappointing senior day loss to Iowa State in the regular-season finale, and Johnson's timetable suddenly moved up. Now his first career start will come Thursday at 4:45 p.m. (CT), when the Wildcats (8-4) face North Carolina State (9-3) in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

Not that anybody seems too concerned about handing the keys over to Johnson, who arrived in Manhattan last spring as the Wildcats' most decorated in-state recruit perhaps ever.

"The thing that has impressed me the most about Avery has been how ready he is for this moment," said interim offensive coordinator Conor Riley, who also finds himself in a new role after Collin Klein left for Texas A&M earlier this month. "So, when you look at opportunity and preparation, he didn't begin preparing that Monday after the Iowa State game. He's been preparing for this moment since he's been here.

Kansas State true freshman Avery Johnson (5) will make his first career start Thursday when the Wildcats face North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

"And his knowledge, his desire to continue to grow with a little bit different voice in that front room, a little big different of a voice from a play-caller standpoint, has been extremely impressive. The maturity of this young man is off the charts. You really can't say enough about who he is as a young person."

Truth be told, Johnson saw his path to the starting quarterback job taking shape well before he showed up in Manhattan, and even ahead of a record-breaking career at Maize High School in suburban Wichita.

"Really my whole life," Johnson said. "I've always had the greatest confidence in myself to just be able to go out there and do what I'm capable of doing.

"I have a great support system around me, and obviously the team believes in me, the coaches here believe in me, so it just ultimately makes my job easy."

Klein, his quarterback coach and offensive coordinator, and head coach Chris Klieman believed in Johnson enough that the only thing that separated him and Howard on the depth chart over the last half of the season was the word or.

Yes, Howard rebounded from some early hiccups to finish strong as the starter, but Johnson's performance in the 38-21 victory at Texas Tech on Oct. 14 — 95 yards and a school record-tying five touchdown rushing, plus 8 of 9 completions for 77 passing yards — showed that he was ready to step in at a moment's notice.

In his seven appearances, Johnson has completed 65.7% of his passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns, plus rushed for 225 yards and six scores. And he has continued to broaden his knowledge.

"The kid is a sponge, and he loves watching football," Klieman said. "The kid is a junkie, and that's what's going to make him really special here.

"The stage isn't going to be too big. We all know that this kid's confident. He's going to be ready to sling it around."

Those around him marvel not only at Johnson's physical gifts, but also how self-assured he is.

"The dude's such a playmaker, and I think one of the things that makes him special is just the confidence he plays with," said Cooper Beebe, the Wildcats' consensus All-America left guard and Big 12 offensive lineman of the year. "It's something you don't see in freshmen very often.

"I think confidence is something that's really key to having success at the college level, and just to see how much he had, to see his ability to make plays, is going to be special and I can't wait."

Johnson insists that his approach to the game hasn't changed as the starter.

"I’m just kind of trying to attack each day the same, whether I'm the backup, the starter, it really doesn't matter to me," he said. "Just kind of having that same mindset. Just going out there and chasing greatness, holding myself accountable, trying to hold the team accountable and just trying to bring the best out of myself and everybody around me."

With two other quarterbacks — sophomore third-stringer Jake Rubley and redshirt freshman Adryan Lara — joining Howard in the transfer portal, Johnson has the job to himself. Rubley's departure even allowed him to claim the No. 2 jersey he wore growing up and in high school.

But as Johnson pointed out in a K-State football social media post announcing his number change from 5 to 2, the mission has not changed.

"Just go out and put our best foot forward," he said. "Go out there and get a win and just go attack not just the game but attack each day, attack each practice with our best so that we can ultimately get better each day."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football freshman quarterback Avery Johnson ready to roll