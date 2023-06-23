Kansas State football to entertain two top in-state recruiting targets this weekend

Kansas State football will entertain two of its top in-state recruiting targets this weekend, with Junction City's Michael Boganowski and Lyndon's Kaedin Massey among seven campus visitors starting Friday.

Two of Kansas State football's primary targets for the 2024 recruiting cycle will be on campus starting Friday for official visits.

Junction City linebacker Michael Boganowski and Lyndon offensive tackle Kaedin Massey will be joined by five other prospects that includes three players that already have committed to the Wildcats.

Boganowski, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete who plays a hybrid safety and linebacker role for Junction City, is the No. 1-ranked player in Kansas and saved his last of five official visits for K-State. The four-star prospect completed a trip to Florida State on Wednesday, was at Oklahoma last weekend and also saw Stanford and Kansas earlier this month.

Boganowski

Boganowski, who recorded 123 tackles, three tackles for loss, four interceptions and a forced fumble as a junior last year for the Blue Jays, received his first of 15 Power Five scholarship offers from K-State last October. His father Mike played defensive end at New Mexico State, where his defensive coordinator was current K-State linebackers coach Steve Stanard.

The Wildcats and Oklahoma are believed to be the top contenders for Boganowski.

Kaedin Massey a top tackle prospect

Massey, a 6-8, 270-pound offensive lineman and one of the top five prospects in the state, is making K-State his last of four official visits after also checking out Mississippi, Nebraska and then Oklahoma last weekend with Boganowski.

Massey

Iowa State was the first to offer Massey, a three-star prospect, though Kansas and Kansas State followed in short order. He has 13 Power Five offers overall. K-State already has three offensive line pledges for 2024 — Mill Valley's Gus Hawkins, Kyle Rakers from Des Moines, Iowa, and Ryan Howard, younger brother of Wildcat quarterback Will Howard.

Ryan Howard is one of three Wildcat commits who will visit this weekend, along with athlete Jake Stonebraker and quarterback Blake Barnett, both among the top three prospects out of Colorado.

Hawkins and Rakers both visited K-State last week along with four-star target Grant Brix, from Logan, Iowa. Brix is at Alabama this week and will visit Nebraska over the weekend after taking his first trip to Oklahoma earlier this month.

The other two K-State visitors this weekend are defensive end Caleb Redd, from St. Louis, and wide receiver Plas Johnson from Scottsdale, Arizona. Both are consensus three-star prospects.

