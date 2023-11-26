Kansas State football drops regular season finale to explosive Iowa State, 42-35

MANHATTAN — Kansas State controlled the ball, but Iowa State's big plays were the difference Saturday as the Cyclones scored on five plays of 60-plus yards to claim a 42-35 victory at snowy Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

For K-State, Will Howard completed 24 of 48 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown, DJ Giddens rushed for 114 yards and a score, and Ben Sinnott caught 10 passes for 136 yards.

Iowa State running back Abu Sama rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and Jaylin Noel caught three passes for 160 yards and three scores. Quarterback Rocco Becht was 8 of 12 passing for 23 yards.

Here are three takeaways from a disappointing loss by the Wildcats, who fell to 8-4 overall, 6-3 in the Big 12.

Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) chases Iowa State running back Abu Sama III (24) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Was Wildcat defense wearing snow shoes?

Iowa State took explosive plays to another level against a K-State defense that could not make a tackle in open or closed spaces.

Cyclone running back Abu Sama scored on runs of 71, 77 and 60 yards, while Rocco Becht hooked up with wide receiver Jaylin Noel for 79 and 82 yards in the second half. The shortest Iowa State touchdown was a 33-yard pass from Becht to Jayden Higgins.

K-State nearly doubled up Iowa State in time of possession, but that was irrelevant since three of the Cyclone scoring drives took less than a minute.

K-State's red zone efficiency improves

After K-State's first two trips to the end zone stalled inside the 10-yard line, forcing the Wildcats to settle for Chris Tennant field goals of 23 and 22 yards, it only got better.

The Wildcats cashed in fully on their next four chances, with DJ Giddens scoring on a 1-yard run to cut Iowa State's lead to 14-13 in the second quarter, and then Ben Sinnott putting them in front for the first time, 20-14, with 15 seconds left in the half on a pass from Will Howard.

After Iowa State regained the lead, the Wildcats answered with their third touchdown, a 5-yard Howard run. After Iowa State tied it, K-State got in the end zone again on Treshaun Ward's 2-yard run for a 35-28 lead.

Sophomore running back Giddens, incidentally, eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season in the first half with 53 yards on 16 carries. He came in with 961 yards.

First-play defense disastrous for K-State

Take away Iowa State's first play of each quarter and K-State had a comfortable early lead.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, Iowa State running back Abu Sama had different ideas, going 71 yards nearly untouched up the middle for a touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage, and then on the opening play of the second quarter he broke free down the right sideline for 77 yards.

It took the Cyclones two plays to score in the third quarter on a 79-yard pass play from Rocco Becht to Jaylin Noel. And Same scored later in the third quarter on a 60-yard run to tie the score at 28.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

