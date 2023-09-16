Kansas State football determined to channel pain of last-second loss in positive direction

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Suffering a walk-off loss surely was a gut punch for Kansas State's football team.

When Missouri's Harrison Mevis kicked a 61-yard field goal as time expired to give the Tigers a 30-27 victory on Saturday at Faurot Field, the pain in the Wildcats' locker room was very real.

"I'm just so upset. I don't even think it's real," said K-State tight end Ben Sinnott's reaction after the Wildcats' first loss. "It's super-tough. The amount of work we put in, the preparation and stuff this week, it was a big game on our schedule.

"It's really tough the way it went down."

The No. 15-ranked Wildcats (2-1) thought they were headed for overtime, especially after a delay of game penalty on Missouri pushed Mevis' kick back beyond 60 yards. Instead, they were left with an empty feeling.

But the good news, according to K-State coach Chris Klieman, is the fact that for most of his players, this isn't their first rodeo. Last year, the Wildcats persevered by bouncing back from losses with strong performances on the way to a Big 12 championship, and he expects nothing less this time.

Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) runs wiht the ball while Missouri's Ty'Ron Hopper (8) tries to bring him down Saturday at Faurot Field. Sinnott five catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats' 30-27 loss.

"Those guys have been through an awful lot. They've handled adversity, they've handled big wins (and) they've handled tough losses," Klieman said. "If we were a bunch of new guys, you'd be concerned about it, but we've got a bunch of veteran guys in there that one thing is you're not going to point a finger and say boy, the offense wasn't very good, or the defense wasn't very good. Or the coaching staff.

"We have to own it. We all have to be better, and when you have adversity, you rise up, and that's what I'm looking forward to these guys doing. This one hurts, without question. You get beat on a last-second field goal in a game that you think you have an opportunity to win, and the gone goes off and they get the big kick."

Quarterback Will Howard, who completed 25 of 39 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns, agreed that he expects his team to channel the shock and anger in a positive manner.

"It was a loss, and nobody's happy. Everybody's pissed off and upset, but nobody did anything. There was nothing that concerned me," he said. "I know that we're going to be better because of this.

"And obviously this isn't the way that you want to learn these tough things. You'd rather obviously learn from a win, but sometimes this is learning the hard way. It is what it is, and you've just got to learn from it and move on."

Sinnott pointed to last year's losses, when the Wildcats bounced back from a setback against Tulane and beat Oklahoma on the road in the Big 12 opener, rebounded from a loss at TCU to shut out Oklahoma State, and answered a home loss to Texas by drilling Baylor on the road.

K-State plays host to Central Florida next Saturday to open Big 12 play.

"Last year, every time we went through something like this, we came back even harder the next week, so that's definitely the plan going forward," Sinnott said.

It's also a matter of pride, according to center Hayden Gillum.

"When you put in the work and the belief and everything that these guys have done in the offseason, we come out here and we expect to win games," Gillum said. "It has become the standard.

"It's the mentality around here, and so you've got a lot of guys pouring a lot into it, so it hurts. But just like anything in life, you've got to grow with adversity, so we're going to use this to fuel us and hopefully get better come Monday.

