Kansas State football defense unleashes 'Mob mentality' in 41-0 shutout of Houston

MANHATTAN — There was a point last week that Kansas State football's defense wasn't living up to its daily standard in practice.

But if head coach Chris Klieman had any doubt that the Wildcats were locked in on the task at hand, senior linebacker Austin Moore quickly eased his mind.

"Winning college football games is hard, but you can't win games on Saturday without attacking the week, and I give our older guys credit," Klieman said after the Wildcats turned in another stellar effort Saturday with a 41-0 shutout of Houston in front of a sellout homecoming crowd at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. "We had a tough practice on Wednesday on defense, and Austin Moore grabbed them all and brought them together and said we've got to be better.

"We're holding each other accountable, and that's player ownership."

Related: Kansas State football recap: Wildcats roll past Houston, 41-0

With the victory, K-State became bowl eligible at 6-2 overall and moved into a first-place tie in the Big 12 standings at 4-1 when previously unbeaten Oklahoma lost at Kansas.

Whether or not it was that pep talk from one of the team captains lit a fire under the defense on game day is immaterial. The bottom line is the Wildcats found a way to not only match last week's lockdown effort against TCU, but to take it a step further by stopping Houston in its tracks.

"We're playing at an elite level, which is what we've been trying to replicate the whole year," said defensive end Nate Matlack, who had both a sack and a quarterback hurry in the game. "So, it's really good to be playing at this level and shutting guys out and holding them to one score (over two games).

"That's our goal, and that's the goal for the rest of the season."

That one score was a first-quarter field goal in last week's 41-3 blowout of TCU, in which they held the Horned Frogs to 300 yards. Houston (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) fared even worse, needing 30 yards on its final possession to reach 206 for the game.

"It's that confidence just to know that we can play with anybody, we can dominate anybody," said free safety Markques Sigle, who led the Wildcats with seven tackles, including one for loss, plus a quarterback hurry on a blitz. "Our preparation through the week, we don't let the scout team try to catch any balls. We get mad if they do.

Related: Here are Kansas State football's grades after another complete effort in win over Houston

"That carries over to the game. We don't want (the opposing offense) to have anything. We want to eliminate explosive (plays) because we know if we shut them out, the game's over."

Just how dominant were the Wildcats on defense?

Houston converted 3 of 14 third downs, were 0-for-4 on fourth down and never once reached the red zone by getting inside the K-State 20-yard line. The Cougars' biggest play was a 25-yard pass completion, with the longest running play went for 17 yards.

Kansas State safety Marques Sigle (21) hits Houston quarterback Donovan Smith (1) during the first quarter of Saturday's 41-0 Wildcat homecoming victory at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Houston quarterback Donovan Smith, who passed for a career-high 378 yards last week in a 31-24 loss to Texas, completed just 13 of 28 throws for 88 yards with an interception against K-State. The Wildcats' two forced turnovers — a Will Lee pick and Desmond Purnell recovery of a fumble forced by Lee — also set led to both of the Wildcats' second-half touchdowns.

The key, in addition to carrying practice habits over to game day, according to Jack safety Kobe Savage, is embracing the storied history of previous K-State state defenses known as the Mob.

"(We're) really playing fast," Savage said. "No hesitation, just letting everything loose like a real Mob mentality. We want to put that on display for everybody in the country.

Related: Kansas State football vs. Houston: Scouting report, prediction

"And coach (Joe) Klanderman does a good job by telling us the history of the Mob. And we don't want to let anybody from the past down about the history, because K-State has a lot of tradition, and we don't want to let the fans and family down."

It's a pretty simple formula for success, Sigle added.

"Mob mentality is just dominating each play. Dominate your opponent," he said. "You want to win every rep. Mobs carry themselves in a certain fashion."

That, in a nutshell, was Moore's message to the team after that subpar midweek practice.

"He's our leader of our team, and Deuce (injured middle linebacker Daniel Green) is still around and he's obviously still a super-good leader," Matlack said. "But Austin's that guy now and he always has a different mentality that he shares with us.

"He goes with (ticked-off) focus, I guess is what he calls it. So he shares a good message every single week."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football defense brings 'Mob mentality' against Houston