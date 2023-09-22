Kansas State football defense is laser focused on addressing issues in the secondary

MANHATTAN — The problem was relatively simple to diagnose.

Kansas State's defensive issues last week in a heartbreaking 30-27 loss at Missouri started at the back, and nobody disputed that, least of all the principals involved.

"Just the glaring weakness of not playing well in the secondary," was how K-State coach Chris Klieman described it during his Tuesday news conference after reviewing a game in which the Wildcats were torched for 356 passing yards and more alarmingly a string of explosive plays.

K-State (2-1) will have to clean that up this week when Central Florida (3-0) visits Bill Snyder Family Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday for both teams' Big 12 opener. It will be the Knights' first-ever Big 12 game since officially joining the conference in July.

So just what was the reason for K-State's secondary breakdowns at Missouri?

"Miscommunication, poor technique, poor eye discipline," said Klieman, himself a former defensive coordinator and defensive back.

Kansas State safety Marques Sigle (21) breaks up a pass intended for Missouri's Luther Burden during Saturday's game at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.

Senior safety Marques Sigle, one of four new starters in the five secondary spots, had a similar diagnosis.

"Just miscommunication," he said. "That's something we could fix as we're working on this week."

Senior strong safety Kobe Savage, the lone returning starter at the back, had a similar take.

"Really just reading our keys, having bad eyes," he said. "Play-action is what really got us. Shots down the field. Just being misaligned, misreading."

That was especially true on Missouri's first touchdown, a 47-yard post route where Brady Cook found a wide-open Luther Burden near the end zone. It was one of three completions of 40-plus yards to three different Tiger receivers.

"I'll say bad eyes, bad alignment," Sigle said of the play. "Just a different picture, so it caught us off guard.

"But being a safety, I'll take full responsibility. I've got to stay over top and then own up to that. That's just football. You're not going to see every picture and you're not going to get every look in practice."

While Missouri burned the secondary time and again, K-State remained solid against the run, limiting the Tigers to 74 yards on the ground. No team has rushed for 100 yards against the Wildcats so far.

Asked if there might be some adjustments this week to redirect some of the run support to helping the back end, Klieman said, "Absolutely." When asked to elaborate, he smiled and declined.

Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, who also coaches the safeties, was willing to cut his players a little slack on Thursday.

"I'll be honest with you, part of it was inexperience," Klanderman said. "I don't know if there was anything that really caught us by surprise in terms of what they did or any pictures that we hadn't seen in our past.

"We may not have repped them a whole bunch of times that week, but I think it was all pictures that we'd seen, and we were in relatively safe calls on defense. Sometimes you have conflict guys, guys that are part of the run fit but also are supposed to help overlap in the play-action pass, and I think sometimes our conflict guys got a little bit juiced up to get into the run fit a little quickly and left some one-on-one matches over the top we weren’t able to win."

What Klanderman took issue with was the fact that it wasn't a one-off.

"It's just incredible that it happened over and over again," he said. "You know, sometimes that happens. For it to happen four times in a game is rare. Hopefully we get the lesson learned there."

It made for a difficult film session on Monday.

"After any loss, it's always going to be tough (to watch)," Savage said. "Especially me being a captain and a leader for that area, I feel like a lot of that was on me. I take full responsibility for that."

The most encouraging sign, Klanderman said, was the fact that the defense has taken ownership this week and responded well in practice.

"I think I learned more this week than I learned during the game," he said. "I think one thing that was really evident to me is that we weren't going to let Missouri beat us twice, meaning that when we came back on Monday, we were ready to work and prepare and move forward.

"It was disappointing. We all could have been better, and it starts with me, unfortunately, the way things shook down at the end, because I do firmly believe we're a better football team. But only actions matter, right? So, what happened, happened, and I just learned that we have a pretty resilient crew that cares a lot about what they're doing.”

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football pass defense focused on issues with secondary