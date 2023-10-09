Kansas State football dealing with injuries to starting cornerbacks

Kansas State football's depth at cornerback will once again be tested this week at Texas Tech.

Neither starting corner was in the lineup at the end of the Wildcats' 29-21 loss at Oklahoma State on Friday night after Will Lee went down with just over a minute left in the first half. He is not listed on the depth chart for Saturday's 6 p.m. game in Lubbock.

Jacob Parrish, the other starter, did not make the trip to Stillwater after suffering an injury in the week leading up to the Oklahoma State game, according to coach Chris Klieman. Parrish is on the two-deep this week as the starter, but with the word "or" in front of backup Justice James' name, suggesting that it is yet to be determined whether he will be available.

Keenan Garber, who started for Parrish at Oklahoma State, now is the designated starter in Lee's place, with Jordan Wright as the backup. Wright, a redshirt junior, made the switch from cornerback to safety during the offseason.

James, another redshirt junior, stepped in when Lee got hurt. Klieman said after the game that he did not yet know the nature of Lee's injury.

Related: 'We're an average team': Kansas State football looks to regroup after loss to Cowboys

Related: Here are Kansas State football's grades on a long night against Oklahoma State

Kansas State under the lights again on Sept. 21

K-State learned Monday that its Sept. 21 home game against TCU will kick off at 6 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2.

It will be the fourth straight night game for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Big 12), who take on Texas Tech (3-3, 2-1) under the lights at 6 p.m. this Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football deals with injuries to starting cornerbacks