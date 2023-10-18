Kansas State football comfortable with either Will Howard or Avery Johnson at quarterback

MANHATTAN — So, are you wondering who will start at quarterback this week for Kansas State's football team?

Get in line. Even head coach Chris Klieman isn't sure, or at least that's what he would have you believe.

"I do not (know). We have two guys that we can win with," Klieman said when asked Tuesday during his weekly news conference on whether senior Will Howard or young phenom Avery Johnson will get the call.

Besides, as was the case during last week's 38-21 Wildcat victory at Texas Tech, the quarterback who starts may not be the one who finishes the game.

"I don't know how it's going to work out Saturday. It's Tuesday right now," Klieman said, adding that he has no qualms about using both Howard and Johnson during this Saturday's 6 p.m. game against TCU at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Howard has been the starter since midway through last season, when he helped lead the team to a Big 12 championship. But against Texas Tech it was Johnson, the true freshman, who had a breakout game, rushing for 90 yards and five touchdowns in a crucial win for the Wildcats.

"What we learned from this past Saturday is that we've seen Will play at a really high level and be successful, and then we saw Avery play at a high level and be successful," Klieman said. "And so we feel comfortable with both guys leading this football team."

That seems to be the prevailing opinion.

"We're going to need both of them," said running back Treshaun Ward, a senior transfer from Florida State who had his best game as a Wildcats with 115 yards against Texas Tech. "Will last year, he was the quarterback that won the Big 12 for us — well, for them — so ultimately you've got to trust him still. He's still got the talent, ability and the leadership in that room as far as the QBs.

"And obviously we're going to need Avery, too. He's still coming along, but the way he's going right now, he's going good. We're boing to need both of those guys."

Howard, who led the Wildcats to a 3-1 start, had one of the worst games of his career two weeks ago in a 29-21 loss at Oklahoma State, where he threw three interceptions. He then split time with Johnson during the first half at Texas Tech and completed 6 of 9 passes for 86 yards, but produced only a field goal.

Johnson guided the Wildcats to a pair of touchdowns in the half and took over on the second series of the third quarter and led them to three more scores. But, he did so against a Texas Tech defense that was susceptible to the quarterback run game, which is Johnson's forte.

That is why Klieman was noncommittal about how playing time will shake out between the two quarterbacks against a TCU team that ranks No. 34 nationally against the run and 22nd against the pass.

"I couldn't tall you. I don't have the answer, and CK (offensive coordinator Collin Klein) wouldn't have the answer. If you thought it would be a 60-40, 50-50 (or) 90-10 split, we have no idea.

"We're going to go through the game plan and see who, where and what gives us the best opportunity."

Hayden Gillum, the Wildcats' super-senior center, said he sees no reason why the Wildcats can't succeed with either Howard or Johnson fielding a majority of his snaps.

"It's tough to prepare for when you've seen how dangerous Will Howard can be with his arm and what he can do to zone coverages," Gillum said. "And then obviously we got to see Avery this week with his feet and legs, and he can even throw the ball around, too.

"It makes more (for opposing defenses) to game plan. There are different packages, (and) every package you have to prepare for it. It's extra reps in practice that you're taking away from a team (preparing)."

Bottom line, Ward added, the Wildcats are in good hands either way.

"Both of them have talent and they've both got tons of ability," he said. "So, we're going to need them."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football not afraid to use both quarterbacks against TCU