Kansas State football coaches are bullish on their young and talented defensive ends

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman called it a grand slam and Buddy Wyatt, their position coach, is visibly excited.

Chiddi Obiazor, Jordan Allen and Ryan Davis, he Wildcats' three defensive ends from the 2023 recruiting class, have yet to show what they can do on game days, but it appears that is just a matter of time.

"That d-end class a year ago has got a chance to be really special," Wyatt said of the three redshirt freshmen. "We've got some really good players that are big, fast and strong. So, it's exciting to see those guys getting better."

Of the three, only Obiazor got on the field last season, appearing in three games while preserving his redshirt year. He had one tackle in the season opener against Southeast Missouri State and one tackle, and then had a stop, credited as a tackle for loss, against North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Kansas State defensive end Brendan Mott (38) chases down TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during a 2022 game in Fort Worth, Texas. Mott is back for his senior season in 2024.

"Coming in (last) spring definitely helped me, so I feel like I'm a little ahead of the game," said Obiazor, a 6-foot-6, 267-pounder from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. "(But) I feel like with the extra year that I had and the extra semester that Ryan and Jordan had has definitely helped us a lot."

K-State now starting its fourth season with a three-man defensive front since making the switch from a 4-2-5 look in the 2021 season opener. Obiazor, Allen (6-4, 250) and Davis (6-4, 249) provide the kind of length and size needed to pull that off.

Allen, from Olathe South, was a top-five prospect in Kansas for the 2023 recruiting cycle, while Davis, a Phoenix product, was a top 15 in Arizona.

"Chiddi kind of stood out a year ago because he got here in the spring," Wyatt said. "The other two guys didn't get here until the summer, so they were a little bit behind.

"Now they all have had an opportunity to learn the scheme and learn how we practice and learn our expectations, and it's good to see."

Not that Wyatt is going easy on the three of them.

"I don't let them know that," he said with a smile. "I've got to keep them humble. Keep them hungry and humble.

"I'm a believer that the better they are, the harder they want to be coached, and so I stay on them pretty good."

Besides, Obiazor, Allen and Davis have plenty of competition for playing time. Seniors Brendan Mott, a starter last year, and backup Cody Stufflebean both are back at end, as is promising sophomore Donovan Rieman. And then there is explosive sophomore Tobi Osunsanmi, who has moved up from linebacker, and sophomore transfer portal addition Travis Bates from Austin Peay.

Not only that, but undersized nose tackle Jevon Banks is seeing more action at end than in the middle.

"I feel like with the addition of Jevon and Tobi, there's a lot more competition," Obiazor said.

For Wyatt, the biggest challenge may be finding playing time for all the ends. There is so much depth that the Wildcats have experimented this spring with using three ends at once.

"I like to play a lot of people, as you know," Wyatt said. "It's going to be a juggling act, and it's going to be based on those young guys.

"If they're ready to play and they put in the work and we know we can count on the and they know how to do it, they'll play."

