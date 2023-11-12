Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman recaps Saturday's victory over 59-25 Baylor
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman could not have been happier with the Wildcats' performance Saturday in a 59-25 victory over Baylor.
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman could not have been happier with the Wildcats' performance Saturday in a 59-25 victory over Baylor.
Scott Pianowski breaks down another comeback and big fantasy game from C.J. Stroud.
It's not the best time to play the newly confident Raiders, but the Jets can only go where the schedule tells them to.
Through 10 games this season, Boise State is 5-5 overall with a 4-2 record in Mountain West play.
Miles Bridges is due in court again on Monday for a hearing regarding a new domestic violence incident after his initial 30 game suspension.
Murray did it with his arm and his legs in a strong return from a 13-game layoff.
Three players, three pickups to consider early in Week 11.
Rife with mega-boosters and aggressive spenders, Texas A&M is expected to focus its coaching search on some of the highest-paid sitting Power Five coaches in the country.
Derek Carr took a huge hit in the third quarter and slammed both his shoulder and head on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Cowboys game.
Saniya Rivers dropped 33 points to lead NC State to a huge upset win on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh.
The 'trap game' motivational ploy work as Alabama won by four touchdowns.
Jonathon Brooks is sixth in the nation with 1,139 rushing yards.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
A former minor league player, Estrada has been with the Astros since 2018.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Jaguars game.
Jimbo Fisher was 45-25 in six seasons at Texas A&M.
The Colts aren't a great team, but handling the Patriots probably won't be a huge problem.
Week 11 delivered a lot of close calls, but how much did it shake up the rankings?
Washington made the big plays when it mattered to get to 10-0.
Believe it or not, there are just two weeks left in the 2023 college football regular season and the conference title races are starting to crystallize.