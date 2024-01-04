Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman recaps the Wildcats' Pop-Tarts Bowl victory
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman talks to reporters after the Wildcats' 28-19 Pop-Tarts Bowl victory over North Carolina State.
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman talks to reporters after the Wildcats' 28-19 Pop-Tarts Bowl victory over North Carolina State.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the upcoming College Football Playoff title between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on Monday night in Houston.
Some players have a lot of money on the line in Week 18.
The Braves appear to like Sale enough to keep him around for 2025 before he has pitched a single inning for the team.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they're dying to draft in 2024 from the second round forward.
The Nets are the first team in the league to be fined under the new player participation policy.
With every winner there must be a loser. And in fantasy football, sometimes that person is whoever ends up in last place. Andy Behrens highlights some of the most creative punishments wrought by the Yahoo Fantasy community.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
Four? Eight? Twelve? Sixteen? How many teams ought to make the College Football Playoff?
The Lakers are 10th in the Western Conference and have lost nine of their last 12 games.
There's plenty to play for in Week 18, for just about every team.
The Niners led all teams with nine players selected, followed by the Cowboys and Ravens with seven each.
The Raiders are 4-4 since Antonio Pierce became the interim coach
Johnson has rushed for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
For the final regular season edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' we decided to open up the Yahoo Fantasy vault and share the internal stats and date that tells the story of the 2023 fantasy football season. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don use Yahoo Fantasy's internal stats to answer some of the biggest questions of the season.
The alleged victim of the Chiefs quarterback's brother is reportedly refusing to cooperate.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
Who let down your team? Kate Magdziuk constructed a roster of players whose production fell below expectations.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
The Vikings need to win and need help to clinch a playoff spot.
QB Josh Allen said he suffered a stinger late in the Bills' win vs. the Pats on Sunday.