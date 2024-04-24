Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman talks to reporters after final spring practice
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman talks to reporters following the Wildcats' final spring practice session on April 13.
The decision ends one of the more pressing issues for the CFP Management Committee this week in Dallas.
Vincent Goodwill and Tom Haberstroh break down last night’s NBA Playoffs action and preview several games for tonight and tomorrow.
Fernández served as associate head coach of the Kings the last two seasons.
So many people were happy to see Bush get his Heisman back.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Aaron Boone's controversial ejection from Monday's game, how the Orioles did more than just tank to get where they are now and respond to some listener emails.
With the 2024 NFL Draft nearly here, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon plays matchmaker for the top prospects at each position.
It's not just that the Angels star is once again healthy and demolishing baseballs. He's also stealing more in 2024 than he has in years.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
It's finally happening. Reggie Bush is getting his trophy back.
All four rushers who had more than 10 carries in 2023 for the Buffaloes are transferring.
Charles McDonald is joined by Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report and Reception Perception to give their final thoughts ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft on storylines to watch and this fascinating quarterback class. The duo start off with the news that Zach Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos. Both agree this doesn't mean a lot for anyone except Ben DiNucci, but Charles asks if the New York Jets should consider drafting Aaron Rodgers' replacement at tenth overall (or later in the draft). There are 4-5 first round picks at quarterback this year, and Derrik has charted all of them. Charles and Derrik do a final deep dive on each of the top QBs, breaking down the strengths and weaknesses of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy. Later, Charles presents his four storylines to watch this Thursday as the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off. Charles thinks the ideal landing spot for Drake Maye is the Minnesota Vikings, and that Denver trading up is irresponsible. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are an ideal candidate to make a move and trade up for a wide receiver or cornerback. Finally Charles presents his take that this defensive tackle class is underrated, which sparks a conversation around how college linebackers are letting the NFL down.
To the average person, "show" is a verb or a noun. But MLB players coined a new adjective to reflect their lives.
Elly De La Cruz has been scorching to start the fantasy baseball season — but is there an end in sight? Dalton Del Don gives his take on that and more.
Could the top 10 picks all be offensive players on Thursday night?
Reid's deal reportedly runs through 2029 and makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the huge performance this weekend by Texas QB Arch Manning, Michigan and Notre Dame's spring games, Jaden Rashada entering the transfer portal, and more
"The rich are getting richer, and the poor get poorer." A look inside the heated negotiations over the latest CFP deal, and the unstable landscape that lies ahead.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to get their final thoughts on the 2024 NFL Draft in before it all kicks off on Thursday night. The duo start with the Denver Broncos' new uniforms and Fitz' strong thoughts on Arena football. There's a lot of hype around the quarterbacks in this year's draft, but Fitz and Frank provide a reality check by grading every first-round quarterback selected between 2018 and 2022, assigning only 3 As and 7 Fs (and having a very real conversation around Justin Herbert's grade). There are still a few big question marks in this year's draft that will have big ramifications, so Fitz and Frank go detective mode and discuss what the Washington Commanders will do at 2, the New England Patriots at 3, whether or not Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix will make it past Denver, the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders in the middle of the first round and if the Dallas Cowboys will make a move to address their biggest hole. The dynamic duo finish off the show by snake drafting the biggest draft busts of all time.
Draft week has arrived and with that comes our final installment of 'Mock Draft Mondays'. We go out with a bang as The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite picks in his latest seven-round mock draft. Yes, Brugler doesn't just put together 'The Beast' but a seven round mock. Everything you need to get ready for Thursday night.
Boston took care of business to easily win its first game of this postseason, but it needs to maintain its intensity to keep Miami from hanging around.