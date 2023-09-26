Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman breaks down plans for bye week
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman discusses plans for the upcoming open date before the Wildcats head to Oklahoma State on Oct. 6.
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman discusses plans for the upcoming open date before the Wildcats head to Oklahoma State on Oct. 6.
If Ryan Day wants to prove Lou Holtz wrong, that can only be done on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to Marcus Freeman’s explanation of his coaching gaffe versus Ohio State last Saturday and preview Notre Dame’s upcoming matchup with Duke.
Thinking you've pulled off a miracle win just to come up yards short? Yeah, that hurts. Jorge Martin runs through Week 3's bad beats.
Mulkey used her first media availability of the 2023-24 season to discuss breakout LSU star Angel Reese's dedication to the team.
Jake Dickert misquoted Corso's remarks on "College GameDay" after Washington State beat Oregon State.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
College football continues to deliver massive television ratings, and Deion Sanders and Colorado have played a major role.
Renee Miller breaks down some of the QB surprises — good and bad — this season and what we can trust going forward.
"The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online," the 33-year-old wrote in a journal entry he shared on social media.
Taylor Swift's appearance at Sunday's Bears-Chiefs game as the guest of Travis Kelce had a major impact on the tight end's jersey sales and Fox's television ratings.
Head coach Robert Saleh reiterated Monday that Wilson will remain the Jets' starting quarterback.
The U.S. is looking to break a losing streak on European soil that goes back three decades.
We don't have a definitive timeline for Bronny's return, but his coach is encouraged by his progress.
An early version of the 2024 LIV Golf schedule does not include Trump-owned courses, but does go head-to-head with the PGA Tour
The CFP Management Committee is exploring a change to the playoff model, but it faces many hurdles — including how to handle the Pac-12 in its final days.
The Astros are now 1.5 games ahead of the Mariners for the final wild-card spot in the American League. They will play Game 2 of their three-game series on Tuesday.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
Kerr plans to try out different lineups in the preseason and didn't rule out a starting role for Paul.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 3. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 4.
The Storm have won at least 20 games in two of Quinn's three seasons in charge.