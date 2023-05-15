Kansas State and football coach Chris Klieman agree on 8-year contract with hefty raise

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman has signed a new long-term contract that will give him a hefty raise while the Wildcats secure his services for the next eight years.

Klieman, who is entering his fifth season at K-State, agreed to a base salary that will average $5.5 million over the life of the new contract, which runs from 2023 through the 2030 season.

"Chris has done an unbelievable job building a program in four years that not only has won a Big 12 championship, but even more importantly one that players have taken great pride in and helped sustain a championship culture," K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a statement Monday formally announcing the deal. "He is a tremendous fit for K-State and Manhattan, and we want to continue to ride the momentum that he and his staff have fostered.

"We are excited that Chris will be the leader of our program for many years to come."

Klieman came to K-State after a successful five-year head coaching tenure at North Dakota State, where he led the Bison to four FCS national championships. During his four years in Manhattan, the Wildcats have had an overall 30-20 record with three winning seasons, three bowl appearances and culminating with 2022 Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl invitation.

"I am extremely appreciative of Dr. Richard Linton and Gene Taylor for their phenomenal support of our football program,” Klieman said in a statement. “What we have been able to accomplish in our first four years here is due to the culture that our players and staff have been able to create.

"I am excited to continue to lead this football program and put a product on the field each year that can compete at the highest level. We have what we need here at K-State to consistently win at a high level — administrative support, unbelievable facilities and the best fans in the country — and my family and I are grateful to be a part of the Wildcat family."

K-State did not publicly release details of the contract, but according to a recent ESPN report, it is believed to pay Klieman $4.5 million this year and escalate each year to average out at $5.5 million. His previous contract, which ran through 2026, would have paid him $4 million in 2023 and topped out at $4.3 million in each of the last three years.

The Wildcats had a 10-4 record in 2022 — their first 10-win season in 10 years —highlighted by a 31-28 overtime victory over national runner-up TCU in the Big 12 championship game. They then made school's first-ever Sugar Bowl appearance, where they lost 45-20 to Alabama.

K-State's only losing record under Klieman was a 4-6 mark in a 2020 season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Klieman's deal came a month after all his assistants coaches were rewarded with new contracts as well. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman both will make $825,000 over the next two years.

K-State opens its 2023 season at home against Southeast Missouri on Sept. 2.

