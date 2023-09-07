Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman previews Saturday's game against Troy
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman talks about how to avoid an upset against a strong Troy team.
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman talks about how to avoid an upset against a strong Troy team.
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.
Some key players will be out to begin the NFL season.
Week 2 is headlined by No. 11 Texas going on the road for a showdown with No. 3 Alabama and Deion Sanders' home debut at Colorado.
Barkley didn't get the long-term contract extension he sought this offseason, and faces a running back in a similar boat in Sunday night's marquee season opener.
Joe Kennedy won a seven-year legal battle in 2022 after he claimed he was fired for kneeling in prayer.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk breaks down whom she thinks will falter out of the gate in Week 1.
Hopkins is taking names after teams denied him in free agency.
Here are three ways to wager on Patrick Mahomes against the Lions' porous defense.
Deion Sanders' team is a big deal in the betting world, too.
The start of the NFL season means fantasy football is back, but there's still time to draft another team!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Welcome to Nate Tice's new weekly Yahoo Sports column The Overhang, which takes a film-friendly view from outside the formation. Up first: the matchups that could determine Chiefs-Lions, and a couple enticing bets.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
The beginning of the NFL season is here, so lean on Fantasy Football Live to help get your Week 1 lineup ready.
Introducing the newest NFL podcast series from Yahoo Sports: Zero Blitz.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin kicks off his Week 1 backfield breakdown!
“A lot of people don’t like him,” Luka Dončić said of Brooks. “But I respect him for what he does.”
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!