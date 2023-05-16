Kansas State and football coach Chris Klieman agree on 8-year contract with hefty raise

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman has signed a new long-term contract that will give him a hefty raise while the Wildcats secure his services for the next eight years.

Klieman, who is entering his fifth season at K-State, agreed to a base salary that will pay $44 million or an average $5.5 million per year over the life of the new contract, which runs from July 1, 2023 through the end of the 2030 season.

"Chris has done an unbelievable job building a program in four years that not only has won a Big 12 championship, but even more importantly one that players have taken great pride in and helped sustain a championship culture," K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a statement Monday formally announcing the deal. "He is a tremendous fit for K-State and Manhattan, and we want to continue to ride the momentum that he and his staff have fostered.

"We are excited that Chris will be the leader of our program for many years to come."

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Klieman came to K-State after a successful five-year head coaching tenure at North Dakota State, where he led the Bison to four FCS national championships. During his four years in Manhattan, the Wildcats have had an overall 30-20 record with three winning seasons, three bowl appearances and culminating with the 2022 Big 12 championship and a Sugar Bowl invitation.

"I am extremely appreciative of Dr. Richard Linton and Gene Taylor for their phenomenal support of our football program,” Klieman said in a statement. “What we have been able to accomplish in our first four years here is due to the culture that our players and staff have been able to create.

"I am excited to continue to lead this football program and put a product on the field each year that can compete at the highest level. We have what we need here at K-State to consistently win at a high level — administrative support, unbelievable facilities and the best fans in the country — and my family and I are grateful to be a part of the Wildcat family."

The contract calls for most of the money to be paid directly to Klieman, but an additonal $1.2 million annually going to Klieman Football Camps, Inc., a LLC created by Klieman. Klieman's base salary for the 2023 will total $4.5 million ($3.3 million plus $1.2 million to the LLC) and escalate to $6.5 million in 2030.

Additionally, in any year that K-State wins eight or more games and is invited to a bowl, Klieman also can invoke a one-year extension at the maximum amount of $6.5 million. His previous contract, which ran through 2026, had a similar clause and would have paid him $4 million this year and topped out at $4.3 million over the final three years.

K-State had a 10-4 record in 2022 — its first 10-win season in 10 years — highlighted by a 31-28 overtime victory over eventual national runner-up TCU in the Big 12 title game. The Wildcats then made the school's first-ever Sugar Bowl appearance, where they lost 45-20 to Alabama.

K-State's only losing record under Klieman was a 4-6 mark in a 2020 season shortened by the COVID pandemic.

Klieman's deal came a month after his assistant coaches were rewarded with new contracts as well. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman both will make $825,000 over the next two years.

K-State opens its 2023 season at home against Southeast Missouri on Sept. 2.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman signs new 8-year contract