Kansas State and football coach Chris Klieman finalizing contract extension

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and the Wildcats are finalizing a contract extension that would run through 2030 and average $5.5 million per year, according to an ESPN report.

Kansas State is about to about to reward head football coach Chris Klieman for the Wildcats' recent on-field success.

Klieman and the Wildcats are finalizing a new contract that will pay him $44 million over the next eight years, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. The deal would go into effect on July 1 and average $5.5 million per year through the 2030 season.

The pending deal was first reported Sunday night by ESPN's Pete Thamel. K-State is expected to make a formal announcement soon, possibly as early as next week.

Klieman's 2023 salary would be $4.5 million with annual raises built in, according to the ESPN report. He was set to earn $3.6 million this season under the current contract, which runs through 2026.

K-State athletics director Gene Taylor has made the contract extension a priority since Klieman guided the Wildcats to a 10-4 record, a Big 12 championship and a Sugar Bowl berth last season. Last month, all of Klieman's assistants received raises as well, including $825,000 salaries for offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman.

More: How Kansas State football's Ben Sinnott became one of the Big 12's best tight ends

With the extension, Klieman's salary this season would put him in the top half of the Big 12, and with the annual increases eventually push him near the top, especially after the departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC.

K-State has compiled a 30-20 record in four years under Klieman, with three winning seasons and three bowl appearances. Expectations are again high for the coming season with a number of key starters returning, including quarterback Will Howard and the entire line on offense, and linebackers Daniel Green and Austin Moore on defense.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman to get contract extension